Zack Moss is more than just a physical runner

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — When you turn on some film of Bills rookie running back Zack Moss, you can’t help but be captivated by his ability to run people over.

“My mentality is to never be tackled by one guy. I always try to make that first defender miss by any means necessary,” says Moss. “That’s my mentality every time I get the ball in my hands.”

When you see a picture of Zack Moss, you can’t help but be captivated by his quads.

“They’re definitely real,” said fellow running back Devin Singletary. “He’s definitely a beast.”

Moss told reporters today that he can squat about 600 pounds. That’s for “a few” reps.

But Moss is more than just a power back. At Utah, he had at least 28 catches both his sophomore and senior seasons. He’s already flashed that receiving ability at Bills training camp.

“I was able to do a lot of good things in college when it came to catching the ball out of the backfield,” says Moss. “I’m definitely trying to continue to grow in that aspect of my game to be another weapon of the offense.”

In order to become a feature member in the offense, he’ll have to pick up the playbook quickly. That’s something that’s usually tough for a rookie, but even tougher with the virtual offseason thanks to the pandemic.

“I think it impacts not just rookies but everybody on the team. From the players, to the coaching staff, to everybody around,” says Moss. “It’s definitely been tough trying to learn everything through virtual meetings. But now, getting back out here, we’ve been repping so many times. Just doing a lot of stuff to get everybody caught back up from that lost time. I think we’ve been doing a good job. Right now it’s looking very good and we’re doing a lot of good things.”

Moss says that in some aspects the virtual offseason could have helped his knowledge of the playbook, given that he was able to focus more on the mental side of the job this summer.

“I know a lot of guys were doing a very good job of taking everything we learned from the meetings and then going out and finding family, high school quarterbacks, college quarterbacks, and asking them to help us learn the playbook,” he says.

“I had my girlfriend when I was in California the whole time helping me read out some plays, doing note cards,” Moss adds. “Then I was able to also get along with Josh Allen and Matt Barkley and a couple of those guys back a couple months ago and just continue to run through some plays and just continue to work on the offense. So that when we got to this point in the year, we can be at a faster pace than a lot of other people.”

Moss was a featured back at Utah, touching the ball 693 times over his final three years with the Utes. In Buffalo, he’ll be sharing time with Singletary.

“I think it’s very good for the team to have two guys that can do a lot of good things to help this team. Keeping the guys fresh in a very long season is important,” says Moss.

When Moss was drafted, many said he would be the “thunder” to Singletary’s “lightning”. It turns out they might both have a little bit of lightning to unleash on opposing defenses this season.