You may not respect the Jets, but the Bills do

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s tough to say something nice about the Jets this season.

They’re the last winless team in the league. Their head coach’s best talent seems to be keeping his job. They’re almost two-touchdown underdogs at home to the Bills. Many Bills fans on social media have called this week a bye week.

But Sean McDermott would have none of it on Wednesday because in his words, that’s not what winners do.

“Don’t do that to the Jets. Let’s have more respect in that regard,” said McDermott. “Let’s take that winners mentality. The winner’s mentality is we take every game the same way with the same attitude, same toughness, same respect for every opponent. That’s the way this business is and that’s the way we do it here with the Buffalo Bills.”

“It’s really not about who we play,” said receiver Cole Beasley. “As far as how we think about it, it’s more about us. We lost the last two games because of the things that we did. It wasn’t anything that they were doing to us.”

Cornerback Tre’Davious White can tell you better than almost anyone that the Jets can still be dangerous. Jets receiver Jamison Crowder has torched the Bills of late, amassing 29 receptions for 280 yards in his last three games against the Bills.

“The talent gap from the best team to the worst team in the league is this,” White said, holding his fingers about an inch apart. “They are professionals so we’ve got to treat them as such. We go into the game each and every week and try and prepare as well as we can.”

Coming off two straight losses should be enough to make sure the Bills would take any opponent seriously this week, no matter who it happened to be. But McDermott said it’s also a part of their weekly routine.

“Every week you have to earn the right to win in this league,’ he said. “And that starts with a healthy respect for every opponent.”

This week still may end up being a “get-right” win for the Bills. But with the Patriots on deck, they better make sure they at least get back in the win column.