Yeldon in for Moss on Saturday

Football: Buffalo Bills T.J. Yeldon (22) in action, vs Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Nashville, TN 10/13/2020 CREDIT: David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X163410 TK1)

With Zack Moss gone for the season after suffering an ankle injury in the Bills playoff opener, there was some speculation on which Bills running back might take over Moss’ role going forward.

Sean McDermott ended the speculation Thursday morning.

“T.J. will be the one going up in Zack’s spot. T.J. Yeldon.”

This is not a surprise. Yeldon has been the Bills third running back all season. He’s played in three games with 10 carries for 70 yards. He also has a 22-yard touchdown catch.

The question was whether rookie Antonio Williams had done enough in the season finale against Miami to, perhaps, supplant Yeldon in that third RB role. Williams had 63 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and added a 20 yard reception.

While Williams has not climbed any rungs on the depth chart, McDermott did not close the door to Williams also being active for the divisional round playoff game against Baltimore Saturday night.

“We do have a lot of confidence in Antonio,” McDermott said. “We were impressed by what we saw in that game against Miami.”

McDermott had no further injury updates, but did say there would be no player ruled out for Saturday. That includes defensive end Darryl Johnson, who was the only player to miss practice both Tuesday and Wednesday.