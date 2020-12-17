What went right, what went wrong: Bills vs. Steelers

Thoughts and reactions after watching the All-22 angle from the Bills and Steelers…

What Seemed To Go Right

Stefon Diggs was as good on film as he was to the eyeballs Sunday night. He just could not be handled one on one. Josh Allen overthrew him deep twice, but Diggs had gotten free past a double team both times. He even threw a nice lead block on a receiver screen to Cole Beasley. All around great day for the Bills #1 receiver.

Beasley didn’t have the numbers, but he was open plenty as well. I thought Allen missed a better receiving option on four plays and three of them were Beasley. That includes the walk-in 40 yard TD Beasley would have had if Allen elected to take the throw right in front of his eyes instead of the across the body heave to Dawson Knox that got bailed out by a pass interference.

Cole Beasley is wide open, but Josh Allen doesn’t see him

The Bills D-line bullied the Steelers all day. I only had the front four guys with eight QB pressures (good, but not what you’d expect with Ben Roethlisberger making ‘Oh bleep’ throws all night long), but many of them were a defensive linemen driving a blocker directly into Big Ben. It was as physical as I’ve seen the defensive line all season long.

Matt Milano was a terror as a blitzer. I had him with at team high five QB pressures. The bullying the defensive line did to offensive linemen Milano did to the Pittsburgh running backs. Definitely zero sign of any pectoral injury issues.

Vernon Butler had his second straight pop game. He didn’t get the tackles, but blew up run plays in both the first and third quarter. He’s actually had slightly more snaps than Quinton Jefferson each of the last two weeks. I think Jefferson is still the better player, but Butler’s big plays are bigger and he has plenty warranted an increase in playing time.

I really liked Harrison Phillips‘ game against the run. On three different occasions, he won against double teams to either make the tackle or keep his linebackers clean so they could make the tackle. It was the closest Star Lotulelei performance from a Bills defensive tackle all year.

The Steelers have a real good group of receivers, but you wouldn’t know it watching the film from this game. The Bills had them blanketed a ton and no one was better than Tre White. On the first third down of the game, he tackled rookie Chase Claypool to his back at the snap. I’ve never seen that before. It was hilarious. No doubt it helped that the Buffalo DBs didn’t have to cover long, but they made the Steelers’ pass catchers look very ordinary.

Tre White buries Chase Claypool at the snap

What Seemed To Go Wrong

Tackling was a general issue. Tremaine Edmunds and AJ Klein both missed running back tackles in the backfield. Taron Johnson missed a few. Klein and Micah Hyde got dragged five yards by Jaylen Samuels right along the sideline where a defense should be able to use the line as an extra defender. According to Pro Football Reference, the Bills have now missed the fourth most missed tackles in the league.

I tagged the Bills offensive line with 19 pressures allowed on Allen (anything that affects the quarterback, even speeding the need to throw I count as a pressure). Though the number is big, it really wasn’t a “bad” day. The Steelers defensive line is very good and they brought a decent variety of blitzes. All five starters had bad moments and got Allen into trouble. All five also won their share of reps. It was a good and fairly even battle.

Gabriel Davis is becoming an issue as a blocker. The Bills let him lead a running back off tackle a couple of times and Davis, essentially, whiffed both times. This isn’t a one game issue. He’s had trouble making standard receiver blocks on the edge for weeks. It’s another situation where John Brown’s return will help.

The Josh Allen Report

Like the offensive line, it was an up and down day for Allen. I actually thought, when Allen was struggling with the pass rush in the first half, he actually got a few passes off in pretty good spots. That’s not an easy task with defenders constantly in the quarterback’s face.

He looked very good on the two third quarter TD drives. The touchdown pass to Davis was a laser beam that Dan Orlovsky broke down very nicely. I also liked that many of the more contested throws were high, but catchable. When a defensive back is reaching to recover on a receiver, it’s harder to get to the ball if it’s up high. (It’s logic. If you are reaching sideways, you can’t get your hands as high as the receiver standing straight up to make a catch).

I think Allen had a nice pump fake to create a third down conversion in a big fourth quarter spot while the Bills lead was down to eight. In a TRIPS formation, the Bills had run the outside most receiver on an in cut behind the two inside receivers a couple times during the game. When the Bills lined up this way in the fourth quarter, Minkah Fitzpatrick was ready. He immediately came down from his safety position to cut Isaiah McKenzie off running the in-breaking route. Allen pumps his shoulders while Fitzpatrick is chasing down McKenzie and it appears that Fitzpatrick bought the fake. He seems to accelerate a touch to reach McKenzie before the perceived throw. Regardless, he overruns the route and McKenzie blows by. Allen has to nimbly step up in the pocket, but flips easily to McKenzie for the first down. The Bills got the game sealing field goal a few plays later.

Fitzpatrick, McKenzie presnap

Allen pump helps Fitzpatrick overcommit

Fitzpatrick out of position

Allen has to step up to avoid pressure

McKenzie has plenty of room to make catch Josh Allen appears to fool Minkah Fitzpatrick and nimbly avoid a rush to convert key 4th Q 3rd down

The Allen decision making had its flaws. Neither heave across his body to Knox was particularly wise. He struggled in the first half same as the rest of the offense. There were also the aforementioned misses on Beasley. He wasn’t great, but he was still plenty good enough to win.

Odd and Ends

The Steelers had two left guards leave the game with pec injuries. The starter, Matt Feiler, was brutal and the injury actually benefitted Pittsburgh. Also, James Conner and Jaylen Samuels had the worst game of blitz pick-up for running backs I’ve ever watched. They were, literally, equitable to tackling dummies because most of their blocking was standing in a spot, taking a hit and being pushed back into the quarterback.

Whenever the Bills face a top pass rusher and that player does not totally wreak havoc, the offensive tackle on his side will be immediately praised. In this case, Daryl Williams got kudos for a job well done on T.J. Watt. Usually, the truth is that tackle had plenty of help. This is exactly what the Bills did against Pittsburgh. Williams had a pretty solid game, but there were a few passes where the Bills blocked Watt with two tight ends to his side. Not only was he double teamed, but he was also a few feet further outside from the quarterback at the snap. Watt still got into Allen’s lap a few times, but Buffalo handled him about as well as reasonably imaginable.

I haven’t seen the Steelers all year, so it’s hard to judge them adequately with no frame of reference. That said, Pittsburgh did not in any way resemble an 11 win team. Maybe not even a five-win team. Injuries were likely a factor along with the weird, Covid induced schedule Pittsburgh has faced the last three weeks. There’s also no doubt the Bills had a hand in the lackluster performance. Regardless, the team in black and gold I saw in Orchard Park is going to be one and done in January, no matter who they play.