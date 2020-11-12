What went right, what went wrong: Bills-Seahawks All-22

My impressions from reviewing the All-22 version from the Bills win over Seattle…

What Seemed To Go Right

This game was a coaching masterpiece. Brian Daboll recognized the Bills would have an incredible advantage in the passing game. Instead of bothering with some attempt at “balance” running the ball, he just jammed that advantage right down Pete Carroll’s throat. Not every OC would. Daboll has also been very good with mid to late season wrinkles on staples of the Bills offense. The Bills have been running Josh Allen sweeps inside the ten yard line all year. Against Seattle, that became the Tim Tebow-like fake scramble pass for a TD to Gabriel Davis. Another weekly feature is running to the line at the end of a quarter to try and draw the defense offside before letting the quarter run out. This time, the Bills snapped the ball after the clock hit zero (but early enough to avoid a stoppage, just like teams do all the time with the play clock). The play was sloppy, but still got ten yards. There were also the usual in-game adjustments. When Seattle started causing problems with the blitz in the second half, Daboll beat them twice with screens on the lone long TD drive. The first was to Zack Moss from inside the Buffalo 20. The second was the slip screen to John Brown on third and super long. Those two plays were 53 of Allen’s 133 second half passing yards. Even when the Bills offense had slowed a bit, Daboll was still pressing the right buttons.

Leslie Frazier did a nice job varying blitzes and coverages. I can’t remember a game where Russell Wilson seemed so out of sorts for 60 minutes. He missed a handful of throws and reads you’d expect him to make. On the Jerry Hughes forced fumble, Greg Olsen had leaked out underneath coverage. It was a third and long checkdown, but he’s easily getting a first down. Wilson never saw it. The Bills didn’t turn up the pressure until the second half, but it was a wise move that helped finish the game. Stay with me here to the end for my favorite all-time blitz in the history of football.

Olsen is alone in acres of space over the middle. He would have gotten the first down, but Wilson never sees him

Quinton Jefferson was very strong against the run. He did it more from the 3-technique (defensive tackle) where I’d prefer to see him play instead of the 1-tech (more a nose tackle). There were multiple plays where he took a Seattle offensive linemen for a three yard ride to the backfield.

You don’t need me to tell you this, but A.J. Klein was quite a blitz weapon. He was strong and direct in space–a distinct difference from his run D so far this year. It’s not a reason to take Matt Milano off the field, but this could become a role where Klein can potentially be used to help phase Milano back in the lineup.

The Bills receivers were just flat out better than the Seattle defenders. That goes double for Stefon Diggs and John Brown on the outside. There wasn’t a lot of complex scheme to the passing game. Diggs toyed with defenders on multiple occasions. Brown was steady and solid and healthy looking for the first time in weeks.

Justin Zimmer remains the quiet guy who makes a few plays every week.

What Seemed To Go Wrong

The offensive line had its fair share of issues handling the Seattle blitzes. No individual was particularly terrible, but everyone took their turn with a problem. I had every starter but Daryl Williams allowing at least one pressure. That includes Cody Ford, who played only 14 snaps. Ike Boettger again seemed vulnerable in stunts. Granted, the Bills dropped back over 45 times, but this group is usually a notch better.

I thought Tremaine Edmunds‘ “resurgent” game was bit overrated. His raw stats included 2.5 tackles for a loss and a sack. However, the sack was a play where Wilson happened to scramble into Edmunds’ arms and he had no business getting credit for the half TFL. Edmunds was a bit less invisible than he’s been most of this year, but I did not see this game as a sign things have turned around.

The Josh Allen Report

Allen passed for 415 yards with three touchdowns plus a touchdown rushing and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

I thought he looked better than that on film.

It wasn’t the big plays. It was the little things. Allen had a pair of screen/dumps to running backs on the second TD drive that required more clever than the average five yard throw. The rocket to Kroft for the second score was a beaut and it wasn’t the only small window Allen hit in the first half.

He also handled blitzes very well in the first half, including a pair of plays where Allen reacted to them incredibly early. Both times, Allen correctly saw a Seattle blitz had outflanked his offensive line and made a quick decision. Keep in mind, the quarterback is often responsible for getting the ball out before a free blitzer gets home. That’s usually on overload situations or blitzes where the defense is bringing more than the offense has to protect. Neither of these were that situation. Allen may have screwed up the protection (it can be the QB’s call), but he got Buffalo out of negative plays extremely quickly. The first was the end of the first quarter 10 yard throw to Moss and the second was a smart throwaway.



Allen is escaping a free rusher before he even reaches the line of scrimmage on the final play of the 1st quarter

Otherwise, Allen was also very efficient locating and hitting the right guy. The second half (133 yards) was a bit worse than the first half (282 yards), but this was a pretty brilliant QB game on the whole.

Odd and Ends

Buffalo didn’t run the ball all that much, but they have developed into more of an outside zone run team the last couple weeks. That scheme favors more of a one cut and go running back. That back for the Bills is Moss. He had more snaps than Devin Singletary for the second week in a row (31-28 v NE, 38-31 v SEA). He’s also scored from inside the five twice in the last two weeks and three times on the season (Singletary has one such TD). The Bills had three touchdowns by running backs from inside the five all last season–the least in the NFL. Don’t be surprised if the Moss lean continues to slowly get stronger.

The deep TD Buffalo allowed in the fourth quarter didn’t seem like anyone made a mistake. It was more that Frazier took a big swing and whiffed. Just before the snap, Jordan Poyer is running from his spot as the left safety to blitz around the right edge. After the snap, Tre’Davious White is clearly dropping into the safety “role” covering a deep half in a cover two zone look. Nickel corner Taron Johnson is rotating outside to cover what would normally be White’s job as the outside flat/short defender. The problem is Seattle runs two receivers deep on the half of the field where White is covering. It’s a higher degree of difficulty cover even if Poyer and White had maintained their usual spots. With White and Johnson trying to hustle into those spots as an elaborate coverage disguise, it’s no surprise David Moore got lost down the right sideline. Now, it didn’t help that Wilson had SEVEN seconds to throw, but this play was a TD at three seconds.





With White trying to cover for Poyer and Johnson covering for White, it was too tough an ask to chase two Seattle receivers going deep on that side. Seahawks win this round.

Ok… my favorite blitz ever…

The Klein sack fumble is a piece of genius from Frazier, even if it’s a small wrinkle. The Bills will often show a double-A gap blitz (blitzing on either side of the center) pre-snap. Most of the time, it’s with the two linebackers. They stand over the center before the snap and then drop back into coverage over the middle. On this play, Hughes and Mario Addison are the ones standing over the center showing a Double-A gap blitz. At the same time, Edmunds and Klein are standing outside where the edge rushers would generally be. At the snap, Addison and Hughes drop like linebackers while Edmunds and Klein rush. If I’m calling a protection, I’m betting heavily on the two guys who are primarily paid to rush the QB (Hughes/Addison) as defenders who are going to rush. Bringing the LBs and dropping the DEs is a ploy certain to cause confusion. Sure enough, the guard/tackle on Klein’s side blow the protection and Klein gets a free shot. Wilson’s alarming lack of awareness that his life was soon to end also indicates how unexpected the call was. I’ve never seen the Bills do it. I’d like to see it again, but it’s going to take a deft touch to find the exact right spot because everyone else will have seen it now, too.