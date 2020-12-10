What went right, What went wrong: Bills at 49ers

Thoughts on the Bills impressive win over San Francisco after watching the All-22 game angle…

What Seemed To Go Right

Another tour de force from Brian Daboll. There were so many small things that impressed. The Bills rarely cross block in the middle of the offensive line, but Daboll put one in that opened a hole a mile wide for Zack Moss on the opening drive. The first three TD’s each had its own, “man, that was awesome”. My favorite was the Dawson Knox score. Hard to tell if it’s a wrinkle off a read-pass option (you often hear it called “RPO”) or a play action from an outside zone run that the Bills have used a lot the last few weeks. The tight end often blocks away from the run direction in the outside zone run. This time, Allen throws back to that tight end. The Cole Beasley TD was likely a good piece of film study to recognize the crevice of space that was available in the goal line situation. Daboll called it again in the fourth quarter and it would have worked, but Allen threw a fade to the other side (I think Allen was unsure of a free release for Beasley on the second try). The Bills also did a lot with help pass protection in the first half. Running backs and tight ends stayed in to block nearly every first half pass. It’s often why Allen had so much time and was really unnecessary because the Niners were blitzing very little. Daboll went away from it in the second half and the protection still held up well. Good thought, good adjustment. That was the whole game for the Bills OC.

Stefon Diggs had one of his better games. The route he ran for a first down early in the fourth quarter was popular on Twitter and justifiably so. He also threw a solid cut block that was the play on the Knox TD. Pretty good #1 WR performance.

I liked Ike Boettger in a game for the first time all year. First time he made it through 60 minute without allowing a QB pressure. The O-Line was mostly good and Boettger fit right in. He even got the best grade from Pro Football Focus for the Bills offensive line in this game. Expect him to stay in there for the Steelers game next week.

Mario Addison has been pretty steady all year, but flashed a bit more in this one. Late in the first half, he slowed an off tackle play from the far defensive end spot. I had him with two quarterback pressures.

Vernon Butler was a beast at times. He popped on the goal line smothering of Tevin Coleman in the fourth quarter and then had a quarterback pressure that helped lead to Tre White’s interception two snaps later. Very productive for a second line defensive tackle.

Harrison Phillips had his best game since spending a few games on the healthy scratch list. He did the dirty work on that monster Butler stop at the goal line. He also helped set up Tremaine Edmunds for a stop at the line of scrimmage on the first play after the Moss fumble. Not a ton of snaps, but made an impact.

For the second week in a row, Edmunds made a tough red zone tackle that saved a touchdown. This time, it was the fourth and one play in the first quarter. The way it broke down, Edmunds is one on one with Jeff Wilson and simply has to be more physical. Edmunds’ career has been more athlete than concrete barrier, but he was the latter on this play. I won’t go so far as to make any “old self” references, but he had a nice night.

Tremaine Edmunds makes the goal line stop in the first quarter

Jerry Hughes. Never can get past this section without mentioning his name, so… there you go. Another exemplary night at the office with a team high five QB pressures.

What Seemed To Go Wrong

Levi Wallace continues to get picked on, no matter the opponent. The 49 yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk was against Wallace and it didn’t even seem like Aiyuk needed to use an “A” move to get past him. It wasn’t the undrafted free agent’s worst game. He recognized a play action pass well on the first snap of the second half and also shut down a fade TD try in the fourth quarter. However, he never has the consistent 60 minutes to make you confident he’s the best choice as the second corner. I’m still on Team Dane Jackson, but I’d go with Josh Norman next week over Wallace if it were up to me.

Daryl Williams probably had his worst game of the year. Very rarely have the Bills allowed edge pressures all season, but I tagged Williams with two in this game. Arik Armstead also made him look bad on a third quarter run. No cause for concern, just a rough night.

The Josh Allen Report

He didn’t have to be spectacular in this game. Daboll and the O-Line and the receivers were winning so many battles, all Allen had to do was distribute. He was professional, on time and accurate just about all night.

The Gabriel Davis throw everyone talked about during and after the game was certainly the highlight. The raves are plentiful when it comes to getting the passs over the linebacker, but Davis has a trailing corner fairly close. It was a damn good toss even without a linebacker in the throwing lane. He made a couple more pretty good throws on the run in the second quarter, but that was the extent of the pop plays.

I can’t be sure because I can’t hear the calls, but it certainly seemed like Allen did a nice job recognizing blitzes. He pointed to one specifically long before the blitzer came in the second quarter. The play before the failed fourth and one on the opening drive appears to be Allen correctly ID’ing a double A-gap blitz and throwing an outside screen to Diggs that beat it.

While Allen does well to see blitzes coming, the reaction does still seem to leave room for improvement. The INT that did not count was after a blitz that was easily picked up. Yet, Allen appeared frenetic in the pocket and the result was a fastball he tried to jam into Diggs. Diggs is wide open on this play and any sort of touch on the throw is a 20-yard completion. The laser beam was too low and Fred Warner tipped it to himself for an interception. Allen also scrambled from a couple of clean first half pockets. He seemed far too uncomfortable, at times, for a first half where the plan and result was plenty of protection.

This was a classic “QB gets all the credit/blame” game. Allen did his job and did it well, but was often throwing to open receivers with oodles of time in the pocket.

Odds and Ends

Matt Milano did not get a lot of time (19 snaps), but made a couple of solid plays. More important, there did not seem to be any ill effects from the pectoral injury he suffered against the Raiders. When Milano tried to return the first time, he was clearly in discomfort and significantly hindered. I saw none of that in this game. Late in the fourth quarter, he blitzed on a screen play that went over his head. Milano did a 180 and was able to stretch for a Jeff Wilson ankle that stopped the play. It did not look like a play someone bothered by a bad pectoral would make.

Matt Milano dives for a fourth quarter tackle

Brandon Aiyuk has a chance to be a really good receiver. He turned Wallace AND White inside out on separate pass routes and that does not include the 49-yarder. Hands were a problem for Aiyuk against the Bills. He dropped two that could have been first downs and the second bounced right to Micah Hyde for an interception. The ability to separate, however, is Diggs/Beasley-esque.