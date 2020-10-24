Two game losing streak hasn’t shaken Bills

It’s been a rough couple weeks for the Bills, losing two games in a row.

However, their confidence is far from shaken and they have a healthy variety of perspectives as to why there’s no reason to push the panic button just yet.

“It’s the NFL. You’re going to lose sometimes,” Cole Beasley said. “Outside of the building, people love to react. It’s not like that in here. We know the reality of the business. Those guys (on other teams) are getting paid, too. If you don’t put your best foot forward every week, you can lose.”

“It’s not the end of the world,” Stefon Diggs said. “A lot of people want it to be the end of the world. We’re sitting at 4-2. A lot to learn from these past two games. I think it’ll help us in the long run. I feel like we can learn a lot from those past two losses. I feel like you learn more from losing than you do from winning.”

“We’re very internally driven. We know what we have to do.” Josh Allen said. “Everything is still in front of us, if we want to go out and get it. We understand that. We know that. We’re not going to let the last couple weeks put us in the tank.”

“You’re not going to play your best football 16 weeks throughout the year. You’re going to have some bumps in the road,” Tre’Davious White said. “It’s all about what team can get thru the storm the most and stay together during the toughest times.”

“Good teams find ways to get out of those adversities… a slump or this, that and the other thing,” Jordan Poyer said. “Good teams find a way to get out of that and we’re a good football team.”

“The reason why you see grown men cry when they hold that trophy at the end of the year is because it’s hard,” Sean McDermott said. “It’s hard to get where you’re trying to go.”

White added that the only math that matters about the Bills wins and losses has not even begun totaling.

“Who says we were going to go 16-0 or 15-1 and win the Super Bowl? You don’t have to win every game to win a Super Bowl,” he said. “You can win enough to get yourself in the dance, the playoffs. And then, the records are 0-0.”

The most important message from the Bills on Wednesday is they must keep confidence and belief in what they’re doing. Allen summed it up nicely.

“Shooters shoot. We’re going to keep shooting.”