Two Bills players team up to give Buffalo 8-year-old the gift of mobility for Christmas

(WIVB) – Two Bills players are making an eight-year-old Buffalo boy’s holiday season extra special this year- with the gift of mobility.

Jackson Delude was born without fully developed legs.

Instead of asking for toy, his Christmas wish this year was the ability to run.

Bills players Matt Milano and Gabe Lewis teamed up to make it happen.

Both players are from the Orlando area. Both train in the offseason at a facility which also provides prosthetic limbs to children.

After hearing about Jackson’s story, they flew him to Florida to get him fitted to two prosthetic legs. Jackson then got to test them out for the first time at Disney World over the weekend.

Milano and Davis covered the cost of everything.

“When they said they were going to help get Jackson’s blades, there was really no words to describe what we were feeling,” said Jackson’s mom Ashley DeLude. “They’re so young and already wanted to be paying it forward and helping out Jackson to be able to run again- it’s amazing.”

It was hard to tell whether the players or Jackson were more emotional about the gesture.

“It was unreal to be honest,” Milano said. “I almost starting crying a little bit. Just to see how happy he was and how he was in another world. You can tell how much of a difference it made for him.”

“We take little things like that for granted. That was his dream to be able to run and walk. The fact that he’s able to do that with the blades is unreal,” Davis said. “I’m happy that me and Matt were able to team up and get him what he needs. Down the road, if Jackson ever needs anything, we’ve always got him.”

The players got to meet Jackson via Zoom after he returned from Florida. Young Jackson was a bit star struck at first, but he quickly settled in to tell Milano and Davis all about his trip and his new legs.

“It was a little bit weird at first, but once I got used to it, I really liked them,” Jackson said with a smile. “When I get back to school, I can keep up with my friends and participate in stuff.”

“He was ecstatic,” Milano said to Bills reporters on Tuesday. “He was so happy, smiling, telling us about his favorite rides and what he was doing. It’s so cool to see him with a smile on his face.”

These aren’t Jackson’s first prosthetic legs, but they are different. He can run and jump around much better with the prosthetics purchased by the two Bills. There’s also less pain.



“What really stuck out at me is when he said how he can walk and run around all day and not have cuts on his leg from prosthetics,” Davis said. “I’m just so happy that he has a good set of blades that he can use for a long time. Whenever those get old and he starts growing, he gets a new pair.”

Jackson’s mother says he loved his time at Disney World. He even showed off his manners at the end of the Zoom call with Milano and Davis.

Davis: “I’m so happy we can do this for you, too.”

Milano: “Congratulations, Jackson.”

Jackson: “Thank you!”