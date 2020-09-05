Tre White signs four-year extension, keeping him in Buffalo until 2025

Prude Death Investigation

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 24: Tim Patrick #81 of the Denver Broncos attempts to tackle Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills after White intercepted the ball during the second quarter of an NFL game at New Era Field on November 24, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tre White got his payday.

The Bills locked-up their All-Pro defensive back to a four-year, $70 million extension with $55 million in guaranteed money. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal will lock White in Buffalo until 2025, with the extension going into effect after White’s fifth-year option in 2021.

White’s guaranteed money and average money per year is the most ever given to a cornerback.

White has proven himself as an elite cornerback in the league after being drafted 27th overall by the Bills in the 2017 draft. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2019 and was named first-team All-Pro as well.

