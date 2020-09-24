Tre White is big fan of Wallace, Ramsey

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) waits for a play, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

On a normal week, Tre’Davious White and Jalen Ramsey will text or FaceTime two or three times.

But, not this week. This week is even better. This week, they will get to see each other in person.

“Jalen is a good friend of mine,” White said Thursday. “We talk quite a bit. We’ve been pretty tight.”

White and Ramsey exchange notes on a regular basis. Cornerbacks live on an island in the NFL. White admits it’s a tough position to play and is very thankful to have a “great resource” in Ramsey.

“Anytime I can have a friend that’s been doing it at a high level… and I can pick his brain to see how I can get better, I’m all for that,” White says. “He’s one of those guys that’s going to give you everything that he has. I’m going to soak it all in to be the best player I can be.”

Like anyone else who has watched Ramsey play, White is a huge fan of his game. The Bills corner does not see a weakness in his Rams counterpart and has told Ramsey how much he respects the way Ramsey goes about his business.

Sunday’s contest will feature the highest two paid cornerbacks in the history of the NFL. White admitted he hadn’t thought of that, but he did make sure to tell Ramsey how happy he was when Ramsey got his $100 million dollar deal.

“I told him ‘congratulations. You deserve every dollar that you got. I’m so proud of you’,” White said.

White was almost as complimentary of teammate Levi Wallace, despite Wallace having a tough game in Miami. According to Pro Football Focus, Wallace allowed nine catches for 107 yards against the Dolphins.

It’s put Wallace in the crosshairs from criticism from Bills fans and media, but White isn’t worried. He thinks Wallace is a resilient player that won’t be affected by one bad game.

“You can’t let the outside noise mess with your confidence because at defensive back, you’ve got to have confidence,” White said. “That’s the most important thing.”

For every one bad game Wallace has had, White sees a ton of good ones. It’s one of the crosses an NFL corner must bear.

“You can have a thousand great plays, but you have one bad play, you’re the worst player on the field. Everyone can see when you mess up,” White said.

He won’t overreact to any issues Wallace had Sunday. The truncated preseason is still having an affect and there’s still plenty of time for Wallace to bounce back.

“Guys are still rusty. Guys are still getting into it,” White said. “You don’t want to play your best right now. You want to play your best in November, December.”

Whatever the best can be in September, it’ll be on the field at Bills Stadium Sunday when two good friends try to shut down each other’s passing game.

White says it’ll be good to finally see Ramsey in person again.

“I wish him all the best and continued success. I just hope he don’t have the success this week.”