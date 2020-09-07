Tre White emotional at press conference after signing record-breaking extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tre’Davious White teared up while talking to media Monday about his record-breaking four-year contract extension. White, reportedly, will make nearly $70 million over the final four years of the deal, making it the most lucrative contract ever signed by an NFL cornerback. His $55 million guaranteed is also the most ever given to a cornerback.

White discussed how this deal will be a life-changer and not just for him. It will be for his entire family and everyone who helped him on the way up.

You can watch the entire press conference here.