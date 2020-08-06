Tre White decides to play

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after making the game clinching interception in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Cincinnati 21-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Tre’davious White will play for the Bills this season.

On Wednesday, he said he was unsure if he would opt out and skip the 2020 to avoid a Covid infection. He followed that statement with an angry twitter post Thursday morning criticizing fans who would call him “selfish” for choosing his family over football.

In the end, he still chose football, too. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. Albert Breer did later tweet out all the players who did elect to opt out. White was not on it.

White made it clear Wednesday that a decision would only come with the blessing of his family. He was also going to gather as much information as possible before deciding.

“I just wanted to come in and see how the season was going to go, moving around in the locker room, the day-to-day operation,” said White. “Talking it over with my lady and seeing what the best decision was going to be for my kids, too.”

White has two children who are three years old or less. He talked about wondering Wednesday what he could be passing while “loving on my 11-month old”.

The decision making process put Bills fans through 24 hours of nerves wondering if their team’s All-Pro cornerback would be a part of a super hyped 2020 Bills season.

The answer, as it turned out, was yes.