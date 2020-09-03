The NFL’s cat and mouse game of audibles must change because, this year, everyone can hear

BUFFALO, NY – NOVEMBER 25: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills calls an audible during NFL game action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field on November 25, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Eric Wood loved to mess with Kyle Williams in practice. Or at least try to.

The two legendary Bills linemen went head to head on a regular basis. Wood would try and trick Williams into thinking the offensive line was going to slide left when it went right. Day after day of hearing the same audibles in practice would quickly make fooling either veteran difficult.

Without the 70 or 80 thousand fans packing stadiums every week, the 2020 NFL season is going to sound a lot like a practice.

That means a whole lot more information will be available at the line of scrimmage and not only during the game. Each NFL team will scour the TV broadcast to see what they can pick up from an opponent and what they need to protect or change themselves.

It’s the type of season a veteran like Wood would have reveled.

“This was my speciality. This was my wheelhouse,” he said. “I do regret that I’m going to miss this season from that regard. I would have had a lot of fun with it.”

About two-thirds of franchises are planning to start the season with zero fans in attendance. The other 10 or 12 will limit attendance to less than 20-thousand fans and socially distance them around a stadium. It’ll look like the fourth quarter of a preseason game and won’t be near loud enough to muffle any audibles.

It’s believed the NFL will try to use artificial noise to level the playing field some. The Bills piped in a very generic crowd facsimile during their scrimmage last Thursday. It was nothing like a regular gameday in Orchard Park.

“It’s so crazy playing in Bills Stadium. You can’t even hear what the call is sometimes,” Bills cornerback Levi Wallace said. “This year… everyone can hear the plays that you’re in. That’s going to be our reality, at least for a little while.”

It’s going to be a much different reality, especially when it comes to the chess match of 21st century NFL football.

What will change

Offenses can’t just go silent this season because defenses will be able to hear everything they say. Verbal checks are a necessary evil because it doesn’t take much for a play to require rearrangement.

For example, the nose tackle in Sean McDermott’s base 4-3 usually lines up by shading one side of the center. If he slides just a foot or two to shade the guard instead, it changes a host of responsibilities for the offensive line.

“We need to communicate that throughout the game. We have to do that at the line of scrimmage,” Wood says. “You have to be able to talk at the line. (Without fans), a lot of that’s going to get picked up.”

Normally, crowd noise will help to hide the adjustments being called out by the center and the quarterback. Lorenzo Alexander played 15 years in the NFL as a linebacker trying to decipher audibles. Uncertainty is one of the offense’s best weapons.

“In a game, you’re like, ‘did I hear it right? What did he really say?'” Alexander says. “When the communication is that much more crisp and clear because of the lack of white noise or fan noise, it’s going to be that much easier for guys to pick up on things.”

If it’s easier to pick up on things hearing them once on the field mid-game, that easy factor will be multiplied exponentially sitting in a room rewinding a call over and over.

Rochester native Paul Alexander spent 27 years as an NFL offensive line coach, including 24 in Cincinnati. One of his jobs was to watch the Bengals TV broadcast every Sunday night after a game.



“I’d listen to it slowly and I’d listen to see if I could hear the quarterback or the center making a call,” Alexander said.

There usually is plenty to hear of both because every team is required to have a microphone in the back of the shoulder pads for either the center or both guards. It’s a practice that started in 2014 and a big reason why Peyton Manning’s “Omaha” call is now something even the most casual of NFL fan will recognize.

Anything Alexander flagged could then be augmented by the team’s tech crew. Not only will a lack of fans make those calls easier to notice, Alexander thinks offenses will fear the calls becoming more a priority of a broadcast.

“With no crowd noise, they’re going to telecast something,” he says. “They’ll be getting the quarterback’s communication and the line’s communication. You’ve got to change all that.”

Since more code words will be deduced, it’s possible offenses will try to use a wider vocabulary this season. That’s easier said than done. Or maybe done than said. Or probably both.

The Bills were hoping to run a no-huddle offense for Wood’s rookie year in 2009. When he arrived for OTA’s, he got a cheat sheet full of audible terms. All the way down the sheet on the left were code words. Their meanings were on the right.

He thought it looked like an assignment from a high school French class.

“You don’t want to switch it up every week. It’s honestly like learning a new language,” he said. “It wasn’t that easy to (understand) because if it was easy for us to (understand) in one day, it would be very easy for the Bill Belichick’s of the world.”

The current Bills might not have room for extra code words even if they wanted more.

“I think we’re going to have to do a better job of paying attention to the TV copy,” Josh Allen said. “We’ve (already) almost got every word in the thesaurus. We’re going to have to find different ways to call different plays.”

The one thing offenses can keep the same in empty stadiums is the snap count. Most teams have to use a silent count on the road, especially in places like Buffalo, Seattle and Kansas City.

A normal cadence will help the offensive tackles in particular. With a silent count, they often have to watch the ball to know when it’s snapped. The few tenths of a second to snap their head around and relocate an elite edge rusher can be costly.

“If I can time it a little bit better (than the blocker) because I’m used to doing it and I’m going forward, I may steal me a sack or two throughout the season,” Lorenzo Alexander says about taking advantage of a loud stadium. “All those things matter when it’s winning or losing a battle.”

Teams will be less inclined to attack without the crowd on their side. Paul Alexander says the Patriots were well known as a much heavier blitzing team at home because quarterbacks, even if they read the blitz, would have a hard time calling out adjustments against the Gillette Stadium crowd.

You can also cross off a handful of false start, illegal procedure and delay of game penalties each week because of communication issues caused by the crowd noise. It’s not just the yards that add up for teams that come to a place like Buffalo. It’s the stress.

“It’s just a ton of pressure on the offense. It honestly wears on you,” Wood says. “You can barely hear the quarterback call the play. Then, you’re trying to help out everybody and tell them where to go, maybe pick up on when the quarterback is ready for the snap, then you get through your silent cadence. It’s just a lot on you mentally with the defense triggered up the whole time.”

Paul Alexander lamented the number of times he had to endure the Shout! song in Orchard Park.

“You’re on the sideline and it goes on and on. It’s like water torture. It wears you down,” he said.

The defense will certainly lose plenty of energy that would normally be fed by the crowd. Lorenzo Alexander thinks these games will be more like a practice where players are feeding off the energy of each other.

He also expects the lack of crowd presence to cause some players to ascend and others to regress. In the same way Pacers forward T.J. Warren suddenly rose up and became a superstar in the NBA bubble, there will be NFL surprises in both directions.

“Certain guys feed off of certain energies,” he says. “That’s why you have some great practice players that aren’t able to transition (to a game) and some guys who look horrible in practice who are Hall of Famers.”

Who gains an advantage

Paul Alexander is adamant that changes for the quiet NFL stadium must already be a part of practice. Teams must be ready to use additional code words and operate in a quieter environment. The good coaches will adapt, but not every coach is a good coach.

“If they just roll out last year’s installation and last year’s playbook–which I’m sure some will do–then, I don’t think they’re thinking ahead of the curve here,” he says.

There are plenty of smart coaches that will make play calls almost entirely off the opponents signals.

Peyton Manning is universally regarded as one of the best when it comes to operating at the line of scrimmage and reading defensive signals. Manning was aided by arguably the best offensive line coach in NFL history, Howard Mudd (who passed away just last month).

Paul Alexander says Manning and Mudd often had such a handle on what opposing defenses were doing, they would wait for the defense to be signaled in before the offense called a play. The faster Manning and Mudd read it, the faster they would operate their own offense so the defense could not make an adjustment.

A young quarterback or center going against the Patriots might as well walk over to the sideline and give Bill Belichick their calls. It’ll save everyone the facade of pretending he doesn’t already know them.

While defenses have more opportunity to hear calls and steal a step or two because offenses are usually doing most of the talking pre-snap, a quiet stadium actually favors the offense. The aforementioned lack of headaches on the road is a big reason. Offenses also get the long end of the stick when it comes to margin for error.

“If the defense busts because we’re trying to get creative with how we’re hiding our calls and there’s a miscommunication, that leads to a touchdown,” Lorenzo Alexander said. “If one guy runs a wrong route on offense, you can always check it down to somebody else or throw the ball away and live on to the next play.”

Even if a defensive player thinks they are on to an offensive check, it’s not something they can’t act on right away.

“I would probably wait until the second or third quarter before, ‘ok, I’m about to take a chance now because (the info has) been adding up’,” Lorenzo says. A veteran player knows not to chase a guess the first time a check is heard. “No, no, hold on. Let me see if they’re trying to trick me first.”

That’s why Wood’s suggestion for the offense would be to use more dummy calls.

Similar to baseball, a football audible often employs an activation word to indicate that the change is happening. It might be things that are green or states west of the Mississippi. A common call is something relating to five (an old Bills offense used the code word “poker”). That can tell the offensive line on a passing play that the five linemen will all be in man to man blocking.

If a “five” call is made on a run play, the offensive line will know to ignore it. Wood says a few years ago the Bucs defense heard a Bills “five” call on a red zone play and immediately began telling each other to expect a pass. LeSean McCoy got a handoff and walked into the end zone with the Tampa linebackers caught totally off guard.

“If I knew something was on the TV copy, then that might become something else for at least the first drive,” Wood said. “So I don’t let the defense trust their ears.”

Experienced players, unsurprisingly, are going to have more opportunity to gain an edge from hearing an opposing audible. Most offenses utilize some sort of pattern to make changes at the line. The longer a player is in the league, the more they confidently recognize those patterns.

The Bills defense could benefit big time because their is so much familiarity with both the system and the personnel. Lorenzo Alexander says players that already have a good base of knowing the scheme and knowing their teammates are the ones who can add on by stealing signals.

“Because you have an understanding of what guys do around you, when you have confidence in that, you can then put more attention on the opponent and what they like to do,” he said.

Lorenzo warns that trying to decode signals is not for everyone because it can slow you down. It’s something that also requires patience.

“You may not get it the first half, but the second half you may get it. Or in the fourth quarter,” he said.

The faster a player “gets” it might be a large difference between being good and being great. Lorenzo admits that guys like Ed Reed, Troy Polumalu or Ty Mathieu will take chances or act on clues provided by the offense more often than most. It’s enough to make a seasoned vet like Lorenzo go eyes wide

“Some of the things that they want to go after, I don’t know if I have the guts to even put myself in that position,” Lorenzo says with a smile. “That confidence allows them to make those plays. A lot of guys worry about if they’re wrong. Those players think they’re right.”

Those legends still weren’t right 100 percent of the time, but they don’t have to be. Alexander pointed out that if a player is creating sacks and interceptions 70 percent of the time, no one remembers the other 30 percent.

Williams used to catch flak from Bills coaches when he would get caught jumping offside. His argument was that gaining an advantage on the majority of all other plays was worth the penalty.

“Why are you getting mad? I had four tackles for a loss. I negated that,” is how Wood says Williams would answer coaches. “It works out in our favor, I promise.”

A quiet stadium is only going to further empower those with the conviction to be bold.

There are still limits. A defensive player can’t just chase a play they read is going right if their responsibility is left. It will be easier to communicate something is coming to the other side of the field, but that’s all a player on the wrong side of the field can do.

“I still have to play true to what my responsibility is on that play,” Lorenzo says. “If I know it’s coming in my area, then I can be more aggressive.”

Some teams and players won’t bother with an incredible effort to hide signals. Philip Rivers is apparently famous for making all of his checks with either a “Tiger” or “Phil” call. “Tiger” means the play is going right and “Phil” is a play going left, named after the dominant hand for each legendary pro golfer (Lorenzo is interested to see if Rivers continues that system this year in his first season away from the Chargers).

Situations matter, too. Most defenses don’t get exotic until third down. It may be more beneficial for teams to simply practice doing what they do better.

“If we’re all operating on a high level and we just out-execute you, it really doesn’t matter if you know what we’re in or not,” Lorenzo says.

Everything you’ve heard about a short preseason hurting young players and teams with new coaches or coordinators is only exacerbated by a lack of crowd noise. Without a ton of time or reps to practice all the checks that might be necessary at the line this year, offenses won’t be able to use them.

“Some offenses are going to simplify,” Wood said. “We know how to run these plays. We’ve got to play fast. Let’s not overcomplicate this.”

The Cautionary Tale

When the Bills finally got back to the playoffs in 2017, Wood thought he had an edge.

He picked up a blitz call from the Jaguars during the week and confirmed it with a former Jacksonville employee on the Buffalo staff. Sure enough, the Bills were ready for the Jags pass rush and hit on a 15 yard throw to convert the first third down of the game.

The next pass play was less successful. Wood suspects former Bills linebacker Paul Posluszny may have had his own edge.

“I’m thinking I’m sliding right past (defensive tackle) Malik Jackson and I’ve got Calais Campbell coming to me,” Wood says. “Malik Jackson just rushes me, swats my hand and goes straight to the quarterback. I looked like a fool. I’m sure on the TV copy everyone’s like, ‘Man, Wood got absolutely smoked’.”

No matter how much information will be available in 2020, reading signals at the line is still somewhat a guessing game with the winners and losers changing snap to snap. Micah Hyde calls it “a chess match within a chess match”.

Players like Wood will love it. He remembers when Rex Ryan arrived in Buffalo, one of his first questions for Wood was how he got the Jets to jump offside three times in five plays during a game in 2013.

“What did you do because our guys kept making up stuff that you were doing?” Rex asked Wood. “No, they were probably right,” Wood said he told Rex. “It was random how I got them. One time, it was a point. One time it was a head bob and I just yelled right in the nose guard’s face. I would always have a ton of fun with those.”

Wood thinks everyone will eventually adjust to the new reality, but it will different and, for some, a whole lot of fun.