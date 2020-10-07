The Bills Eye: One position group, one assistant coach impresses upon All-22 review from Vegas

Things I think I saw watching the All-22 version of the Bills win in Las Vegas…

What Seemed To Go Right

Brian Daboll had another great game. The first touchdown of the game is laughably brilliant. The Bills have not been fantastic with non-Josh Allen running plays on third or fourth and short. It’s no surprise that the first such situation in Vegas is a play action pass and, yet, the Raiders get completely turned inside out on the play.

The photo below can illustrate. Allen has three different choices for a walk in touchdown. The Raiders had other execution mistakes in the game: losing coverages, bumping into each other. It’s not the Jets, but they aren’t the tightest ship in the fleet.

First Bills drive of the game. Josh Allen could hit Stefon Diggs (top), Gabriel Davis (middle) or T.J. Yeldon (bottom) and score with each of them.

Daboll also made a simple, but super effective adjustment in the second half. The Bills opened the game on a jet sweep with Isaiah McKenzie and got stuffed. Fourth and one, one point game with the ball at midfield in the third quarter and Daboll went back to the same call. On the second try, he took one receiver from the play side and moved him to the backside pre-snap. Removing one defender from the point of attack cleared McKenzie for a 16 yard gain. Not every call needs to be genius and Daboll seems to understand this pretty well.

I liked the game from both offensive tackles. Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams weren’t perfect, but it’s such a difference when both edges of the offensive line are being manned by competence and consistency. Remember Jordan Mills?

Ed Oliver was a beast against the run. He singlehandedly stopped the 4th and 1 in the fourth quarter. He also finished off a third and one stop on the first drive of the game. Jerry Hughes had the first hit, but fullback Alec Ingold was nearing an escape. Oliver initially got buried by Raiders tackle Sam Young, but Young gave up on the play. Oliver did not and scrambled back up to finish Ingold off. His motor doesn’t get enough praise.

The rest of the defensive line really surged in the second half and Vernon Butler was a big part of it. I had him for a team high five pressures. Mario Addison and Hughes were all over Derek Carr from the edge with four and three pressures, respectively. Trent Murphy and Quinton Jefferson also had three pressures apiece. The Bills had a lot of success just going straight at the Raiders O-line, especially the tackles.

What Seemed To Go Wrong

In limited playing time, Quinton Spain did not give any indication he should be getting his starting job back. Maurice Hurst ripped him right to the ground during a fourth quarter pass play. He seemed clearly the worst of the three guards who played.



Maurice Hurst tossing Quinton Spain aside in the fourth quarter

For the second week in a row, Tre’Davious White seemed… off. I thought he was either guessing wrong or just out of position two or three times against the Rams. In Las Vegas, it seemed like White should have been sinking deep to stay with Nelson Agholar on the TD that was negated by a Raiders formation penalty. White has already been tagged for two touchdowns this year (that did count) to equal the total he allowed the last two seasons combined. White in this category is only relative to his normal All-Pro level. He’s still been pretty good and making plays, just not as many.

Speaking of “off”, put Tremaine Edmunds on that list, too. It’s very possible the shoulder is a bigger problem then he’s letting on. He was mostly a non-factor and got handled way too easily anytime a Raiders lineman got to him on the second level.

The real eyebrow raising play was Carr’s 10 yard scramble in the third quarter. As the photo below illustrates, Edmunds has him lined up. Yet, Carr beats Edmunds to the sideline for a ten yard scramble. Carr is one of the better athletes among NFL quarterbacks, but still barely cracked a 4.7 in the 40 yard dash at the combine. And that was six years ago. Edmunds ran a 4.54. If the QB in this picture is Lamar Jackson, this run doesn’t go for ten yards. It goes for six points.

Derek Carr scrambles for a first down past Tremaine Edmunds in the third quarter

The Josh Allen Report

A pretty darn clean game. He’s a machine of execution with the occasion pop play blended in.

Allen seemed to do a nice job of deciphering coverage against the Raiders. He’s not doing calculus out there, cycling through half field zones and tricky stuff between three defenders. It’s more like algebra, but he always has the right answer for X. Allen finds the matchup advantage, ID’s where the coverage can’t keep up and hammers it. Over and over and over.

The accuracy improvement is so mind numbing, it’s even happening when it shouldn’t. The mantra from the Allen fans early on was that his accuracy would get better if his mechanics improved. The mechanics are certainly better, but he was dotting the “i” against the Raiders even when the mechanics were poor.

The throw to John Brown on the goal line (that should have been called a TD) is one example. Allen has his feet pointed a nearly a 90-degree angle away from the play. You don’t have to be a quarterback guru to see that’s not ideal. He also hit a similar pass to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter with his feet in the same position.

Odds and Ends

The TD throw to Cole Beasley was fun to watch. Las Vegas blew a coverage on the play. Beasley was left open for a post type pattern inside. However, he instead sunk behind the two defensive backs who left him alone at almost a backpedal. It provided a few more feet of space. Even better, Allen recognized what Beasley was doing immediately. As you can see, Allen is already throwing before Beasley makes the move. This is the type of play that has to be practiced and discussed a ton to be executed this well in a game. Beasley has the best connection with Allen on the team when it comes to pulling this stuff off.

Josh Norman had an ok debut. He really didn’t end up being all that involved. Officially, he allowed three catches for 20 yards on four targets. One was a third down throw to Darren Waller where Norman held himself up trying to slow Zay Jones heading the other direction. Norman spent quite a bit of time on what ended up being a decoy route. White did travel with Waller a bit late and that may have discouraged targets in Norman’s direction. The fumble at the end was great, but the jury is still out on him.

The move to guard is still including bumps for Cody Ford. I thought the game he played last week was his first decent to good game at the position. This week, he dropped back to just mediocre. Brian Winters might have been slightly better this week, even if Winters was the only lineman I had with allowing more than one pressure.

AJ Epenesa got a tackle for a loss going with good penetration on the first drive of the game, but was quiet after that. He was dropped into coverage for the first time and seemed to get his head spinning with all the receivers crossing in front of him. Ingold ended up going for a nine yard catch in his zone. It’s still only game three for a rookie who had zero preseason snaps. To underscore that point, Gabriel Davis was also invisible after the first quarter TD. These guys can play, but it’ll take some time before it’s every week.