The best there is? It might be Buffalo

FOXBOROUGH, MA. – DECEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown with Josh Allen #17 as Lee Smith #85 runs over during the second quarter of the NFL game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

The Bills have now won 5 in a row since their bye, but that doesn’t nearly cover how good they’ve been.

They’ve destroyed teams. They’ve exploded records. They’ve been the best team in the NFL, bar none. Monday night in Foxboro was no different.

Josh Allen put together another exquisite performance. Four more Monday night touchdowns and he’s doing it with an even wider variety of throws.

The seam ball to Dawson Knox in the 1st half was one he hasn’t tried much this year. It was perfect. The throw on the run to Knox on the sideline in the 2nd half was another excellent ball. The third touchdown to Stefon Diggs–rolling to his left, a small window, nearly 30 yards in the air–incredibly impressive.

I think Allen has taken another jump during the season from the already impressive improvement year two to year three. He’s at the top of his game and nearly unstoppable right now.

Sean McDermott is pretty dialed in, himself. There’s no better example than the fake punt in the first half. Corey Bojorquez did not even budge on the play. That tells me it wasn’t something called from the sideline. It’s a reaction to the Patriots not covering the Bills’ two outside cover men (the ‘gunners’). Having your guys prepared for that and able to execute shows high level coaching. Allowing the fake to happen in a 3-3 game at your own 35 shows a high level of trust in the players. You can’t ask for anything more from a head coach.

The Bills also attempted and converted two other fourth downs in the game. It’s exactly what a coach should do with an offense that has become the irresistible force.

This Buffalo team is taking down team records faster than Christmas decorations. Stefon Diggs topped Eric Moulds’ team record for yards in a season after taking the catches record off the board last week. Allen passed Hall of Famer Jim Kelly with his 34th TD pass of the year. McDermott tied Chuck Knox with the third most coaching wins in team history. It still feels like McDermott is just getting started.

Even the defense got in on this act. They allowed less than 10 points for the first time all year. The Patriots did not have a snap beyond midfield, other than a punt, after their second quarter touchdown. For 35-plus minutes, the Bills kept the Patriots on their half of the field.

The Bills wanted to make it clear all season that they are the new top dogs in the AFC East. They did that, beyond a shadow of a doubt, Monday night and they did it in a house of horrors that used to derail any sort of football success. This time, the Bills went to Bill Belichick’s backyard and left him the one losing his mind on the sideline.

This win might have been the last step ascending the Bills to the very top of the NFL stratosphere. They are no longer a team to be compared with simply the Patriots or even the AFC East. It’s now about the Bills vs. the NFL. It’s about the Bills vs. the Chiefs. After Kansas City head scratchingly had to claw past another significantly inferior opponent this weekend, the scales are tipping in Buffalo’s direction.

Let’s be fair. The Chiefs are the champions until proven otherwise. As good as the Bills have played, calling Buffalo the favorite in a road game against a team that’s won nine straight and four of their last five playoff games seems premature. They’ve at least got to win one playoff game of their own first.

Right this second, this Bills team is playing, by far, the best football the NFL. There would be no shock, no surprise, not even a single eyebrow raised if it is the Bills who lift the Lombardi trophy in Tampa. The only problem the Bills have with this winning streak is that it’s not happening in January.

The postseason can’t get here soon enough.