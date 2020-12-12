Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Steelers

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers’ Diontae Johnson (18) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. A person with knowledge of the Bills’ decision tells The Associated Press the team has picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre’Davious White’s contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the decision. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Three things occupying my thoughts as the Bills get ready for their final titanic matchup of the year against Pittsburgh…

Less Steel, More Curtain

The Steelers have based their success on an incredible defense (and it IS incredible), but there’s two big reasons the Bills likely won’t have nearly as much to fear this week.

First, Pittsburgh is pretty beat up. Star corner Joe Haden will miss his first game in over two years with a concussion. Stud pass rusher Bud Dupree is done for the season with a knee injury. That’s two elite players gone in the two spots that could trouble Buffalo the most.

In addition, Mike Tomlin is digging deep for middle linebackers. Star Devin Bush was also lost for the year back in October. Robert Spillane suffered a knee injury last week that will keep him from playing in Buffalo. Fellow starter Vince Williams is on the Covid list. That means Pittsburgh will be down to a second and third stringer in the heart of their defense.

Second, the Steelers have hardly played anyone with a passing offense in the same realm with Buffalo’s. Statistically, the Bills are only the third offense ranked in the top seventeen for passing yards per game that Pittsburgh has faced. The first was Houston, week three, where Pittsburgh gave up 21 first half points, 264 passing yards and needed a fourth quarter comeback to win. The second was Dallas, but the Andy Dalton version.

Pittsburgh’s defense deserves all the respect it has received, but there’s no reason to think the Bills can’t have a decent amount of success offensively on Sunday night.

Let’s Sling It

The Bills are a passing team, but the Steelers? They’re really a passing team. Ben Roethlisberger leads the NFL with 484 attempts this season (Josh Allen is 9th with 428).

Pittsburgh doesn’t do a lot above average on offense and they rely on Big Ben to move the ball. They’ve only rushed the ball for over a 100 yards as a team once in the past seven games. Their five best team rushing games of the year are the first five.

The funny thing about this game is that both defenses are, statistically, a bit worse against the run and I don’t think either will be able to exploit that. Or maybe even try. The Steelers do get starting running back James Conner back after a two game absence due to a Covid positive. Their best bet might be to get the ground game going and keep the Bills offense off the field.

I think, at the end of the day, this contest will be both teams doing what they do best. Gunslinger v. gunslinger. Allen v. Roethlisberger.

The Covid Effect

This is the last of a group of games for the Steelers on short rest after their schedule was impacted by the Covid outbreak in Baltimore. It will also be their third game in 12 days.

The Bills are probably the only other team that can adequately feel Pittsburgh’s pain.

After waiting through multiple postponements, the Bills played Tennessee on a Tuesday night and got pounded. They were handled by the Chiefs six days later and lost a first half to the Jets (!) six days after that.

The Steelers played their delay-delay-delay game against the Ravens two Wednesdays ago. Pittsburgh didn’t look great, but took advantage of the Ravens playing backup QB Robert Griffin III to get a win. Then, the Steelers dropped their first game of the season five days later to a team from the lowly NFC East.

There’s certainly a small sample size warning here, but it seems clear that multiple weeks on short rest often results in less than great football. Forget sample size. You could have figured that out via simple logic. The one small difference is Pittsburgh will actually have a few hours more rest than their opponent for the third game of this ordeal, unlike the Bills. Pittsburgh played home last Monday night at 5pm while Buffalo happened to be scheduled for a Monday night 8pm game on the other coast.

The Pick

This is more a statement opportunity for the Bills than an opportunity to actually help themselves in the standings. They aren’t likely to land the top seed and the bye in the AFC playoffs with a win (though it would be a big step on their most likely path) and they aren’t likely to finish behind Miami in the division, even with a loss.

A victory would certainly cement Buffalo as a Super Bowl contender with the playoffs just weeks away, if not also the chief impediment to a Chiefs repeat. They might need to make that statement just as much to avoid the statement a loss might make.

As pointed out above, the Bills did not play well against the two best AFC teams they have faced. The Covid delays may have played a factor, but those two scores could have happened just as easily on Sunday to Sunday weeks. If Buffalo lays a similar egg against a vulnerable Pittsburgh team, it would raise serious doubts about whether the Bills could have success in the postseason. It’s very possible their path to the Super Bowl could be home vs. Tennessee, at Pittsburgh, at Kansas City.

I don’t think that happens. The Steelers are as much of a mess as an 11-1 team can be and this Bills team is unlike anything Pittsburgh has faced on their cupcake laden trip to 11-0. The Bills are also coming off a dominant performance against a lesser, but solid D in primetime on national TV. I think the swagger meter is almost pinning in Orchard Park.

I’ve been leaning towards a Bills pick in this game since long before the Covid stuff was an issue for Pittsburgh and I’ll make it official today. Give me the Bills in a close, but not that close 28-20 win.