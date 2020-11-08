Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Seahawks

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Seattle. Wilson and his Grammy-winning wife, pop singer Ciara, are putting their money and celebrity behind rebranding a charter school, which advocates hope will boost the troubled Washington state charter school sector that has suffered from enrollment problems after years of legal challenges. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Three things to think about as the Bills get ready for a big boy match up with Seattle…

Something Can’t Be Real

One of two things likely need to be true for Buffalo to win this game. Either the Bills need to play significantly better than we’ve seen the last month or Seattle’s 6-1 start needs to be more a mirage than most believe.

The latter has some credence. The Seahawks group of wins (Atlanta, New England, Dallas, Miami, Minnesota and beat up San Francisco) do not include anyone on Buffalo’s level. It’s not like the Seahawks are destroying any of these teams, either. All but the Falcons and Niners wins are by eight points or less with a couple from the “how the bleep did they pull that game out?” category.

The Bills haven’t scored and haven’t defended much over the last four games. They only have two wins because they played the Jets and a Patriots team so depleted there were media discussions last week if New England’s gameday roster was actually worse than the Jets. Better will be required.

Josh Will Have To Cook

There is a thought (and maybe a hope) this week that this game could be #LETRUSSCOOK vs. #LETJOSHCOOK. I think it’ll have to be.

Seattle’s defense isn’t good, but it IS good against the run. Seattle is 5th in the league in yards per rush allowed and ninth in rush yards allowed per game. The Buffalo run game has not been a threat until the Patriots played six and seven defensive backs on almost every snap. Unless Pete Carroll opts for the Bill Belichick gameplan, it’s hard to believe that Bills run success will continue.

That makes the Bills a bit one-dimensional, but I’m not sure if that’s a bad thing. This Bills offense has been built to throw and built to throw a lot. The acid test of its ability is a shootout with another elite offense. Sean McDermott passed on that type of game against the Chiefs by daring KC to run and speeding up the game. It didn’t work and, despite the near forced fumble by Justin Zimmer, didn’t really come close.

I hope McDermott decides to play this one a bit more straight up. Allen v. Wilson does not sound like a winning strategy for Buffalo (or any team not named Kansas City), but I want to find out. Allen can throw for 400 yards. Allen can win games late. Allen can take advantage of suspect pass defenses. As mentioned above, the Seahawks play almost everyone close. I’ll take my chances with Allen making the big play late instead of Wilson.

Make Them Work

The Seahawks offense is number one in yards per play and points per game. They’re top five in almost every other measurable offensive category. All that makes the next sentence a total mystery.

Seattle is 26th in third down conversions.

There’s no logical explanation for that stat. They can’t even figure it out in Seattle. There are clearly plenty of third down solving options on that offense and, yet, only the Vikings have converted less third downs this season.

It does mean that Seattle must be incredibly successful on first and second downs. The Bills need to try and prevent that. Make Wilson work to get down the field. It shouldn’t be all that hard because bend but don’t break is exactly what the McDermott defense does. Force the Seahawks to keep facing third down and see if that’s enough kryptonite to win.

The Pick

It’s unfortunate the Bills could not reverse the weather or the opponents the last two weeks. They’d probably rather have 40 degrees, rain and high winds this week for the Seahawks. The warmth and sun actually expected for Sunday likely would have worked better against the Patriots.

The Bills have the tools to win this game. We’ve seen the Allen 4 TD games this year. We’ve seen the defense look suffocating this year. We just haven’t seen much of either in the last month.

Even if Seattle is not quite 6-1 good, they are plenty experienced. Pete Carroll and Wilson have seen it all. They’ve won it all. They won’t get unnerved no matter how close or how well the Bills play them.

The big concern for me is that someone not named Tre White will be covering DK Metcalk or Tyler Lockett all game (this would have been the Fourth Thing, but alas, my name is not Fred or Frank). Levi Wallace was not very good last week and Josh Norman will, again, not be available. I’d like to see Dane Jackson get another start, but even that is asking a ton from a rookie in game two.

There’s too much there to predict a Bills win. It would, in no way, stun me to see Buffalo pull this one out, but give me the Seahawks 35-31.