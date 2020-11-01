Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives over the line of scrimmage to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Three things at the front of my mind as the Bills get ready to face the Patriots…

A Shell Of Themselves

This is not your daddy’s Patriots. This isn’t even really last week’s Patriots.

Obviously, Tom Brady is out and Cam Newton is in at quarterback. The result, so far, has been a much more run dependent offense. That’s not all. New England will be without All-Pro defensive back Stephon Gilmore and their top wide receiver in Julian Edelman. That’s on top of an NFL-high eight players opting out due to Covid-19.

Bill Belichick even openly discussed a need to clean up the salary cap on Saturday as a reason for a lack of talent this season. It’s arguable how much the Patriots are struggling because they were limited by the cap, but it’s clear Belichick knows he’s playing with a whole lot less of a deck.

This is now not only a game the Bills could win, it’s probably one they should win. It might be over two decades since we said that about a Buffalo game against New England.

The Winds Of November

The only thing that makes me nervous about a Bills win on Sunday is the weather forecast. As of Saturday night, it’s expected to start raining about 10am. The rain might stop for gametime, but the winds won’t. It’ll be blowing at least 20 miles per hour all game long with gusts that could exceed 40 mph.

That forecast favors the Patriots so much, the NFL might open another cheating investigation against Belichick. To begin with, bad weather always mitigates a talent advantage and Buffalo has that in spades. In addition, the Patriots offense is built to run the ball. The Bills are built to throw, but this will be anything but throwing weather.

Josh Allen was only 14 for 27 and 122 yards passing in a light mist and nearly no wind against the Chiefs. That wasn’t really game affecting weather. This day could be.

Win From In Front

The two points above already favor a quick start by Buffalo. If the Patriots are shorthanded and they know it, the Bills need a lead early to help knock out any fight New England might have. A bad day of weather also makes it easy to quit and hard to rally if the team that’s behind needs to pass a ton.

On top of that, the Patriots aren’t a team that seem to have the personnel for erasing 10 or 14 point deficits. In fact, they have not rallied from a single deficit all season. In every game they’ve gotten behind, they’ve stayed behind the whole way.

The formula for the Bills is pretty clear: get on top. Score first and stay there. The Patriots aren’t usually a threat after that.

The Pick

I thought the Bills would be the better team in this game almost no matter how the injuries shook out. Buffalo will be without Cody Ford and Josh Norman. Micah Hyde could sit out, too. They still have the better of the injury situation to go along with the better team.

Jon Feliciano’s return will be a boost simply because of the energy he’ll bring. He’s a fiery, make-you-smile tough teammate to begin with. After missing seven weeks with a torn pec, you can multiply all that stuff exponentially. He might be able to make sure the Bills don’t come out flat by himself.

Then, there is the importance of this game. The Patriots aren’t the Patriots, but they are still the champs until someone takes the crown away. The Bills want to be that team badly. It’s something they have discussed all season, going back to April. They won’t forget that now, even with a depleted New England team arriving in Buffalo.

In the here and now, this game is vital because the Bills top priority is winning the division. The best way to do that is beat the teams who have the best chance to stop you. Miami might be number two in the division, but the Patriots are still a live wire until someone cuts their power. The Bills can just about do that this week. The weather is a concern, but Buffalo will be too focused to let it derail them. Give me the Bills 23-17 and it could easily be by a lot more.