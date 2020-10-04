Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Raiders

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott yells from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Three things on my mind as the Bills get ready to be team number two to try the Raiders in Vegas…

Don’t Get Pancaked

The Bills are coming off two very tense and emotional wins. They are taking their first road trip to the Pacific time zone since November of 2017. They are playing a non-1pm kickoff, something that always messes with the NFL player’s body clock a bit. They are facing a team, in the Raiders, that really does not get your attention, beyond the running back and a win over the Saints.

All the ingredients are here for a game where a team just comes out flat. It happens to everyone once or twice a season. Over the course of 16 games, the energy is just not going to be there for all of them. A flat game isn’t necessarily a lost game, but it is when unexpected things can happen.

Sean McDermott has been very good about making sure his teams take care of business. The Bills are 24-8 against non-playoff teams the last three seasons under McDermott and they are probably already at least 2-0 in that department this year. It’s probably fortunate that Covid restrictions will prevent the Bills from sampling an NFL Saturday night in Vegas, but McDermott still will have a chore making sure this is not a letdown week.

Just Joshin’

The Bills struggled against the run last week in the narrow win over the Rams. The talk afterward was tackling and scheme adjustments, but I thought Buffalo just flat out got blocked. Sean McVay did do a nice job of getting receivers and tight ends in the box to give the Rams better numbers–normally, an offense is outnumbered on run blocking plays, but L.A. created quite a few snaps where the battle was even. From there, the Rams just won a whole bunch of 1-on-1 blocks.

Jon Gruden is likely going to try and do the same this week. Josh Jacobs may not be quite elite, but he’s damn close as a running back. He’s strong, fast, durable and can very easily help the Raiders control the clock. The offensive line was also rated by Pro Football Focus as the best in the league heading into 2020.

How many games have the Bills played the last 20 years against an offense they would prefer to keep off the field? Now, the Bills have that offense. The Raiders best path to a win is run the ball, control time of possession and shorten the game. After what they saw last weekend in Orchard Park, Gruden has to feel fairly optimistic about the chances Vegas can do it.

Getting Back To Norman

Levi Wallace had a nice bounce back game against the Rams. After giving up nine receptions for over 100 yards in Miami, the Bills number two corner was pretty solid in coverage and had an important first half interception.

I think, this week, Wallace still goes to the bench.

Josh Norman was activated off the injured reserve Saturday and will make his Bills debut against the Raiders. He was great years ago under McDermott in Carolina, but was really not great during his last stint in Washington. Which guy the Bills get is anyone’s guess.

This game could be the perfect way to test Norman and ease him back into the lineup at the same time. The Raiders didn’t have any sort of threatening presence on the outside to begin with and they will be down three of their top receivers in this game (Tyrell Williams plus rookies Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs).

Wallace is not a terrible option at corner, but he’s an average player on a unit full of above average players. Norman might be able to find the old magic under McDermott and there’s only one way to find out. I will be very fascinated to see how much he plays and how he does on those plays this week.

The Pick

The Raiders just don’t do anything well on defense. Fifth from the bottom in yards per play. Third from the bottom in yards per rush. Second last in sacks. Plus, Las Vegas just lost first round rookie corner Damon Arnette to a thumb injury and might not have fellow corner Amik Robertson, who popped on the injury report late with an illness. The 2020 Bills might be able to sleepwalk through this game and still put up 30 points.

I know the Saints have not looked great, but I still think that’s a pretty good roster. The Raiders win at home over New Orleans a couple weeks ago on Monday night tells me there is danger for the Bills in this game. That’s why a Buffalo let down does give me pause, but not for very long.

The Bills are, as usual, the healthier team. Mario Addison and Zack Moss will be the only question marks for Sunday, while the Raiders are down starting tackle Trent Brown along with the aforementioned receivers and corners. McDermott just doesn’t lose many games to teams he should beat and he might finally have the offense to outscore most teams when necessary. I think today could be a “when necessary” day. Give me the Bills 30-20.