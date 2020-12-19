Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Broncos

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott yells from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Three things crowding the brain as the Bills get ready for their first shot to clinch a division title in 25 years…

Denver, We Have A Problem

The Broncos defensive back cupboard is laughably bare (Except if you’re wearing blue and orange. Then it’s anything but funny). Denver has lost five (5!) corners just since Thanksgiving. To review:

11/29-Bryce Callahan knocked out multiple weeks with a foot injury

12/6-Essang Bassey out for the year with an ACL tear

12/10-A.J. Bouye suspended six weeks for PED violation

12/13-Both Kevin Tolivar and Duke Dawson lost for the year with ACL tears

That’s some serious bad luck. Denver has only three (3!) (I think overusing this bit is warranted) corners left on the roster for the game against Buffalo. One is a rookie (Michael Ojemudia). One was signed last month (De’Vante Bausby). The third was signed THIS WEEK (Nate Hairston, who faced Buffalo with the Jets in the opener).

Denver has been a top ten passing defense most of the year and Vic Fangio is a pretty good defensive coach, but stopping the Bills with what he has left is like turning water into wine. Josh Allen had to be walking around the Bills facility all week like he just found out he was getting everything he wanted for Christmas. Expect the Bills to pass early, often and late despite Denver having one of the league’s worst run defenses.

No (Drew) Lock With The Football

The Broncos are the league’s worst team when it comes to turnovers. They have given up the most (29) and forced the second least (11). Their -18 turnover ratio is the worst in the league… by eight turnovers.

Unsurprisingly, QB Drew Lock is the turnover pied piper in Denver. He’s responsible for 15 of them (13 interceptions, 2 fumbles lost on 7 fumbles) and he even missed three games. His last game against Carolina was his first interception free outing since week two, but he still lost a fumble. Only one of Lock’s wins have come when he throws more than one interception.

The Bills’ M.O. on defense lately has been attack, attack, attack, so Lock should look like chum in the water to the Buffalo sharks. If Leslie Frazier’s crew on D can make Lock miserable and force a few more turnovers, this game could turn into a Buffalo party pretty quick.

Taking Care Of Business

There are good reasons to be wary of a Buffalo letdown here. They have three chances to win one game for the division title, so it might be hard to muster up some urgency. You’d have to think the emotional get up for a Saturday afternoon against the 5-8 Broncos will be less than what it was for Sunday night against the 11-1 Steelers. The change in altitude going to Denver is always an adventure.

One of the many things that’s impressive about the Sean McDermott Bills is that they handle their business. They beat teams they’re supposed to beat. Buffalo is 22-4 when they are the Vegas favorite since McDermott took over in 2017. That’s the best record in the NFL during those four seasons. The Bills are 9-0 when they are favored by at least five points. Buffalo is a six point road favorite in Denver.

In the very week to week, any given Sunday NFL, it’s incredible that McDermott does such a good job saving his team from stubbed toes or gunshot wounds to the foot. Even if Buffalo does comes out flat, expect them to find a way.

The Pick

This is actually a bad matchup for the Bills. Denver can run the ball with Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay. Although Buffalo has been better at stopping the run lately, that still is the softer side of their defense. It also can be an effective way to keep the Buffalo offense on the sideline.

As mentioned above, Denver has been pretty good against the pass. The Broncos have an elite pass rusher in Bradley Chubb (7.5 sacks) on the level of the Joey Bosa’s and Aaron Donald’s who have troubled Buffalo this year. As a team, the Broncos are 7th in sacks and 3rd in QB hurries. They are also the number one red zone defense which could help keep them in the game.

However, the Denver injury situation at corner is way too devastating for even the most gifted coach to hide. Despite some pretty promising weapons, the Broncos offense is probably not keeping up with Buffalo.

I’m going to respect all the side issues that could hurt the Bills and not predict a total whitewash in Denver. I think the Broncos red zone defense will keep Tyler Bass busy, but won’t be enough to prevent a big Buffalo celebration. There will be new hats and T-shirts available in the Bills locker room postgame that say “2020 AFC East Champions”. Give me the Bills 29-17.