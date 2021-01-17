Taron Johnson’s 101-yard pick six will never be forgotten

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills runs back an intereception for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After Taron Johnson intercepted Lamar Jackson in the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday night’s divisional game, he had a decision to make: kneel or run.

There was a split second where he wanted to kneel.

“I caught the ball and kind of looked down, but then I looked up and saw a whole bunch of green grass to that side of me,” Johnson said. “At that point, there’s one person I have to beat. And that’s No. 8 on the other side.”

Johnson was able to beat Jackson with the help of Tre’Davious White. White made a huge block as the second-year corner rushed 101 yards the other way for the score.

“I didn’t realize until I was halfway down the field how big of a play this was,” said Johnson. “All I did was cheat. He didn’t see me and the ball came to me.”

Not only did the electrifying pick six seal the Bills 17-3 win over the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round, it tied an NFL playoff record for the longest interception return touchdown.

The whole team made it known postgame how important they felt the pick six was not only to tonight’s game but to Buffalo’s fanbase.

Josh Allen called Johnson’s pick six a “franchise-altering play” when asked. Sean McDermott shared he had full trust in Johnson to make the right play once the ball ended up in his hands.

Dion Dawkins had no idea what was going on until he “saw the last name Johnson zooming down the field” into the Ravens’ end zone.

“Taron’s been making plays all year and he just continues to come up,” said Dawkins. “I’m happy for whatever is next for him.”

Jordan Poyer echoed his teammates who said the pick six is a play fans and players alike will remember for a very long time. He added it could not have happened to a better teammate.

“I tell Taron he’s the best nickel in the league and I believe that in my heart,” said Poyer. “He tackles well, he covers well. That play changed the game.”

It changed the game, and has earned its place in Buffalo lore. Johnson’s interception return will live on as another shining moment in the Bills historic 2020 season.