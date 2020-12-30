Stefon Diggs named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, second from left, celebrates his touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Bills added another award to the overflowing pile on Wednesday when wide receiver Stefon Diggs was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots Monday night, leading the Bills to a 38-9 win. It’s the second time in Diggs’ career he has won a Player of the Week award.

Along with Josh Allen’s four Player of the Week awards this year, the Bills tied a team record with five OPOTW winners in the same season. The Defensive Player of the Week awards landed by A.J. Klein and Jerry Hughes give Buffalo seven total wins this season. That also ties a team record.

The five total offensive player of the week awards for Buffalo was first accomplished in 1991. The Bills seven total player of the week awards in 1990 and 1991.

Buffalo will face Miami on Sunday looking to finish the season on a six game win streak and clinch the second seed in the AFC playoffs.