Stefon Diggs and the Bills continue to be a perfect match

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the field prior to an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Diggs had 128 receiving yards against the Colts, leading the Bills to their first playoff win in a quarter century

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Ever since the Bills traded for Stefon Diggs there have been plenty of questions on how he would fit in with the team.

Would he get along with his teammates? Would he form a good relationship with Josh Allen? Would he be happy in a smaller market? Would he mesh well with the coaching staff?

The answer to all of those questions has been a resounding yes.

“It’s been perfect here as far as the people that I’m around. Like my coaching staff not only trusting me but trusting that I’m a guy that they can lean on at times,” said Diggs on Wednesday. “Not only just football but as far as leading guys and holding people accountable.”

His teammates have raved about how well he’s fit in all season long, like when Dion Dawkins penned his second letter to Bills Mafia before the playoffs.

“They see how I’m grinding and they see how much I put into my craft that they respect me. For me, that means a lot,” said Diggs.

Time spent in the building doesn’t feel like work to him. It feels like he’s doing what he loves.

“You like your job a little bit more when you’re working with somebody that you love or somebody that you appreciate to an extent where you’ll do anything for them,” Diggs added.

While head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll have gotten plenty of praise this year, Diggs wanted to recognize his receivers coach Chad Hall and the positive impact he’s had on him.

“My position coach is a guy that not only takes care of me mentally but puts me in the right space physically. Gets me ready to go,” said Diggs. “Give me that positive energy just being around those guys.”

Diggs was asked on Wednesday if he thought he was finding his second home in Buffalo. It may take a little bit longer for him to declare that, but he’s on the right path.

“I always said I’m going to be in the right spot when God wants me there. He’s always going to put me where I need to be when I need to be there. I feel like I kinda fit this mold,” said Diggs. “People don’t always fit their community or fit their surroundings. I kinda feel like I fit as far as my passion for football and their passion for football and everybody being on the same course. I say I hope I found my second home. I will say they welcomed me with open arms.”

Diggs has thrived with the Bills, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards and earning first-team All-Pro honors. If his success continues throughout the postseason, he won’t just have a second home— he might also have a key to the city.