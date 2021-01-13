Singletary ready to step up as lead back for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills shakes off Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

With Zack Moss out, Devin Singletary is prepared to take on the brunt of the workload

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — When Zack Moss injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Bills’ playoff win against the Colts, it was an unfortunate end to a promising rookie season.

Moss is out for the rest of the season, which will mean a bigger role for Devin Singletary.

The two have shared the load in the backfield for the Bills this season, but Moss has been the one with the majority of the work recently. Since Week 8 against the Patriots, Moss has 90 carries to Singletary’s 80.

While it’s not the way Singletary wanted to get more work, he’s ready to seize the moment.

“This is an opportunity. We’re going to see how it plays out,” said Singletary. “I’m built for it. I’m ready for it. I know the team has confidence in me, I have confidence in me. Whatever way I can, helping the team win that’s what I’ll do.”

After Moss went down, head coach Sean McDermott came over to Singletary to reinforce the team’s confidence in him.

“He told me I’m ready for this moment, I worked for it. Everyone believed in me, we know you believe in yourself, just handle your business,” said Singletary.

Singletary praised Moss, who had a promising rookie season and should be a big part of the team’s offense next year.

“He did a lot. He made some big plays when his number was called. As a rookie, he played like a vet,” Singletary said. “He’s very smart, very savvy, and he always brought great energy. He was always positive.”

It was actually Josh Allen leading the way for the Bills running the ball on Saturday, carrying it eleven times compared to just ten for Moss and Singletary combined. Combined with an emphasis on the passing game this year, that’s meant fewer chances for the team’s running backs.

“It comes with the game. Every year is different, every week is different. It doesn’t matter how many opportunities, if it’s a lot or a little, you’ve got to be ready to take advantage of them,” said Singletary. “That’s just been my mindset all year.”

There are several options for the team to spell Singletary with. T.J. Yeldon was active for the three games that Moss missed earlier in the season with a toe injury. Practice squad undrafted rookie Antonio Williams impressed in Week 17, picking up 83 yards on 13 touches for two touchdowns against Miami’s backups.

The team also signed Devonta Freeman to their practice squad on Tuesday, who ran for 172 yards on 54 carries this year with the Giants.

“It’s been good having another vet in the room,” said Singletary of the seven-year pro. “You can learn a lot from him. The past few days have been smooth with him in there.”

“He can do it all. He’s a vet but on top of that, he can play ball. He can run the ball, he can catch, he can pass block,” he added. “I feel like if he was to be needed, whatever we needed him to do he could do it.”

Against the Ravens’ stingy run defense, the Bills could just decide to abandon the run as they’ve done several times this season. The Ravens allowed the 8th-fewest rushing yards this season, and have allowed 68.8 yards per game to opposing running backs over the last four weeks. They even held Derrick Henry to just 40 yards on 18 carries last week.

Singletary proved last year that he can deliver in the playoffs. We’ll see if he’s given that chance on Saturday.