Sean McDermott: Bills ‘anticipating’ playing against Patrick Mahomes

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills walks to the field prior to an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — All week, the focus leading up to the AFC Championship Game has been whether or not Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be playing after leaving last week’s game in the concussion protocol.

While Mahomes has been officially limited all week in practice, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said that he’s taken most of the team’s snaps in practice.

That’s changed preparation for the Bills as they now expect Mahomes to play on Sunday.

“At the beginning of the week we weren’t quite sure, and we won’t really know I guess, but it’s trending in that direction so that’s what we’re anticipating,” said McDermott on Friday. “A little bit at the beginning of the week we had to prepare knowing what [backup quarterback Chad] Henne brings to the table.”

McDermott said that wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley were both in a “pretty good spot” after both being limited in practice on Thursday. Beasley was added to the injury report with his knee injury after having no injury designation on Wednesday. Diggs has been dealing with an oblique injury that seemingly has not slowed him down all postseason.

McDermott did not give an update on wide receiver Gabriel Davis or defensive lineman Vernon Butler, who both have not practiced all week with ankle and quad injuries, respectively.

McDermott will be going up against his mentor Andy Reid on Sunday, but the Bills’ head coach downplayed any significance to the matchup.

“There really are no emotions. This is a game. Players are going to play. I’m going to coach it along with my staff,” McDermott said. “We’re extremely grateful to be in this situation and have this opportunity. We’ve earned it.”

The Bills enter Sunday’s game as three-point underdogs, and McDermott says the key will be sticking to what they do best to “slay Goliath”.

“We’ve got to be us. They’re certainly a very, very good football team that’s beat us already once this year,” said McDermott. “They’re the defending world champs and they’ve been in this position the last three years in the AFC Championship Game. We’re going to continue to have a good week of preparation and be the Buffalo Bills.”

Things will get underway at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.