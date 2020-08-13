Bills ink LT Dion Dawkins to four-year extension

ORCHARD PARK, NY – OCTOBER 27: Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills against the Philadelphia Eagles at New Era Field on October 27, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Eagles beat the Bills 31 to 13. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — One day after locking-up head coach Sean McDermott long-term, the Bills secured another piece of their core as the team has agreed to a four-year extension with left tackle Dion Dawkins, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bills’ standout left tackle Dion Dawkins and Buffalo reached agreement on a four-year, $60 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN.



The deal ties Dawkins to Buffalo, and protecting Josh Allen’s blindside, through the 2024 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020

Dawkins’ deal is for $60 million and will keep him in Buffalo through the 2024 season. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract has $34 million in guaranteed money.

Dion Dawkins has signed a four-year contract extension with the @buffalobills through 2024. pic.twitter.com/rnSn8UvI0k — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 13, 2020

Dawkins was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft. He has played in every game during his time with the Bills, starting 43 games, including all 32 each of the past two seasons.