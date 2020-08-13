Bills ink LT Dion Dawkins to four-year extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — One day after locking-up head coach Sean McDermott long-term, the Bills secured another piece of their core as the team has agreed to a four-year extension with left tackle Dion Dawkins, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Dawkins’ deal is for $60 million and will keep him in Buffalo through the 2024 season. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract has $34 million in guaranteed money.
Dawkins was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft. He has played in every game during his time with the Bills, starting 43 games, including all 32 each of the past two seasons.