Report: Bills game being postponed to Tuesday night

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches as officials review a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this week’s Bills game against the Titans is being postponed from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday at 6 p.m. The move comes after 13 players and 10 team personnel members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Titans’ organization.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources.



Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

The change will only happen if there are no more positive tests. That’s certainly not a guarantee. Wednesday morning, another player tested positive for the Titans and an inconclusive test from Tuesday was confirmed.

The postponement will impact next week’s game as well. The Bills were set to play the Chiefs on Thursday night football, but that game is being moved to Sunday. That change will only happen if the Bills-Titans game gets played on Tuesday and does not have to be canceled or further postponed.