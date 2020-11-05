Quinton Jefferson excited to face old team, but ‘new’ Seahawks

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) recovers a fumble by the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Jefferson began his career in Seattle before signing with the Bills this offseason

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Russell Wilson is going to present a challenge for the Bills on Sunday. No one knows that better than Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson was drafted by Seattle in 2016 in the fifth round. He was cut by the team in 2017, but was re-signed later that year and was with the Seahawks until signing with the Bills this offseason.

So when asked on Thursday what makes Wilson so good, he had a pretty straightforward answer.

“I don’t know… genetics?” he said with a laugh. “He’s got a great arm, he has great touch on the ball. I don’t think anybody throws the deep ball like him. His ability to extend plays, get outside the pocket. When I was there they practiced that, the scramble drill. They know how to break off their routes and get open.”

Jefferson says he talks with his old defensive line coach in Seattle all the time. He also chatted with his old head coach Pete Carroll this week.

“I loved it there,” Jefferson said. “They drafted me and gave me my opportunity to show what I can do in the league so I’m forever grateful for that. I’m excited to go play against them.”

Carroll said on a conference call this week that they’d try and “block the heck out of him.” Jefferson’s looking forward to the opportunities that would provide his teammates.

Jefferson’s also taken a bigger role in practice this week, educating guys on what he knows from Seattle. But while he can provide a few tips, they’ve changed a lot since just last year.

“As far as personnel, just telling what guy’s tendencies are, what guys like to do. I was able to provide that,” said Jefferson. “But the offense, since I left, it’s different. They weren’t throwing the ball as much as they were when I was there. It was really run driven.”

“As of late, they’ve been slinging that thing. We have to come out and play aggressive and just see where it goes,” he added.

Jefferson has seen the MVP-type numbers that Wilson has been putting up this year. While he’s getting more attention for it this year, he says that Wilson’s been doing this his whole career.

Wilson presents a challenge that few others in the league can match. He’s dangerous in the pocket, but always a threat to take off and run or throw on the move.

“Guys have to be conscious when they’re rushing, conscious of not rushing past the quarterback, conscious of where he is in the pocket. He’s one of those guys— he ducks down, he slips through, finds creases,” said Jefferson. “When you’re coming, you might have a clean shot. But you’ve got to make sure you’re coming under control and understand that he’s a smaller quarterback and he can duck underneath you, you can fly over the top.”

“It’s a challenge, but I think we’re up to the challenge,” he added. “We’re really excited, it’s going to be a fun game. I love a game where you get to chase a guy around. It’s going to be fun.”

The Seahawks have averaged nearly 35 points per game. There will certainly be plenty of moments that won’t be fun trying to stop that offense. But Jefferson’s ready to show his old team what they’re missing out on.