Patrick DiMarco’s season ends after being placed on IR, Bills begin cuts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 15, 2019: Running back Patrick DiMarco #42 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball in the first quarter of a game against the New York Giants on September 15, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo won 28-14. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — By Saturday afternoon at 4:00, the Bills will have to cut their roster down to 53 players. They got a start today by making a few moves.

The biggest move wasn’t actually a cut. Fullback Patrick DiMarco was placed on the IR. That will end his season. DiMarco has missed most of training camp with a neck injury. He first missed practice on August 18th.

It’s unclear what the Bills will do at fullback. Reggie Gilliam is a possibility and has seen time at fullback this training camp, but Sean McDermott has said that they are considering him a tight end.

The Bills cut two linebackers, Vosean Joseph and Corey Thompson. Joseph was a fifth-round pick by the Bills in 2019 and missed all of last year after being placed on injured reserve. Thompson was an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has been with the Bills both of his years in the league. He has played in 18 games for Buffalo, making 21 total tackles.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney was activated from the PUP list, as well. He has been dealing with a foot injury.