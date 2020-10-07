One year from turning point game, Josh Allen is a new QB

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Devin Singletary #26 scored a two yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter in the game at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Allen has thrown 29 touchdowns to just four interceptions since '19 loss against the Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — One year ago, Bills quarterback was coming off his worst game as pro. He threw zero touchdowns and three interceptions, completed less than 50% of his passes, and had a 24.0 quarterback rating in a 16-10 loss to the Patriots.

He’s cited that game as turning point in his career and the proof is in the pudding. In the 16 regular season games since that loss, he’s thrown 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He cites a mindset change as the reason for his success.

“After that game, I had numerous talks with [offensive coordinator Brian] Daboll, [head coach Sean] McDermott, and [general manager Brandon] Beane,” said Allen. “I made a vow to them, and I’ll keep that in house, that I’d be a better quarterback and do things the right way.”

Allen’s play in the first quarter of the season has thrust him into the MVP conversation and given the Bills a perfect start to the year. But Allen, like he usually is, was modest and praised those around him for helping him succeed.

“It’s been a small army. Between Daboll, [quarterback coach Ken] Dorsey, and the front office bringing in the guys they’ve brought in,” said Allen. “And the offseason, working with Jordan Palmer and having guys like Sam [Darnold] and Kyle [Allen] to compete with on the field. It’s been a long process. I still have a long way to go. There’s no way I’m saying I’m arrived or I’m there. I know I have to continue to work on stuff and keep finding ways where I can try to be the best quarterback, best teammate I can be for the Bills.”

Allen said that he still has to remind himself at times of his new mindset to prevent the “old” Josh Allen from coming back.

“The hero ball, some say, it’s something I’ve got to continue to work on. I think I’ve been better with it this year,” said Allen. “Still a couple plays here or there that I get carried away and the gunslinger comes out.”

Allen credits his head coach for emphasizing situational football and taking what’s there.

“That’s the majority of what he preaches to this team and he’s shown us different situations and how we’re supposed to handle them. In turn, that helps us win football games,” said Allen.

Even though Allen says the work isn’t over yet, so far the first four games of the season have gone as well as you could hope for. In the past year, he’s grown into one of the most exciting and prolific quarterbacks in the league. Now all that’s left to find out is what he can do in three months come the postseason.