Two quick touchdowns have Bills firmly in charge against Jets

The Bills opened the season at home against the Jets. Buffalo won the coin toss and deferred.

First Quarter

The Jets took a penalty on the kickoff and started on their own ten. After the Bills forced a three and out, a good Andre Roberts punt return got the Bills started near midfield.

A promising drive got cut short when Josh Allen fumbled after picking up a first down with a third and 1 rush. Marcus Maye punched the ball out and Bradley McDougald recovered.

The Bills defense again held the Jets to only three plays and a punt and, again, the Bills got to start a drive near midfield. This time, the offense cashed in. A 17 yard throw from Allen to John Brown highlighted a 55 yard TD drive. The Bills got a break when the Jets held on 3rd and goal from the six to give the Bills a first down despite Allen overthrowing Brown in the end zone. Allen waltzed in for the score on the next snap running a bootleg keeper. Tyler Bass made his first NFL PAT and it was 7-0 Bills.

Buffalo again kept Sam Darnold super uncomfortable and the Jets did not gain a yard on their next possession. However, a Gabriel Davis facemask penalty on the punt returned backed up Buffalo up to their own 18 yard line for their third possession.

Allen needed only six plays to direct an 82 yard scoring drive. A 33 yard pass interference penalty (a gift courtesy Pierre Desir) got Buffalo moving. Allen showed off his legs three different times: on a 20 yard scrambling throw to Brown, a 15 yard rush after dodging a free blitzer and on the four yard TD to Zack Moss. Buffalo is firmly in control at 14-0. The Jets barely look like they belong in the league.

Buffalo’s offensive line has been pretty good so far. Allen has had eons of time to sit in the pocket and make decisions.

The Jets finally got their first first down of the game on their next drive, but a Jamison Crowder drop helped to force a New York punt.

Second Quarter