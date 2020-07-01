NFL reportedly cutting preseason in half

Football fans have often wished for less, or even zero, NFL preseason games.

They may be about to get their wish… at least in 2020.

There were multiple reports Wednesday afternoon that the NFL will cut its preseason in half this August.

The plan is, apparently, to eliminate the first and the last week of the preseason. That means two games would be played the weekends of August 20-24 and August 27-31.

However, the games already scheduled for those weekends may be altered. The league wants each team to have one road game and one home game for the preseason. As it stands, five teams are home both those weeks (Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Cowboys, Bucs) and four teams are on the road for both (Washington, Panthers, Chiefs, Vikings).

The logic behind the change is twofold.

First, teams now get a chance to practice more with players before being put into a game situation to help replace what was lost in the virtual spring offseason program.

Second, it would also allow more than two full weeks between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season for almost every team. It could reduce the number of players lost week one because of a Covid-19 related quarantine.

Preseason games could be vital to the league this year when it comes to testing and examining all it’s gameday virus related precautions and protocols.

The official announcement from the league is expected Thursday or Friday.

