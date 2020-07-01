1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

NFL reportedly cutting preseason in half

The Bills Report

Football fans have often wished for less, or even zero, NFL preseason games.

They may be about to get their wish… at least in 2020.

There were multiple reports Wednesday afternoon that the NFL will cut its preseason in half this August.

The plan is, apparently, to eliminate the first and the last week of the preseason. That means two games would be played the weekends of August 20-24 and August 27-31.

However, the games already scheduled for those weekends may be altered. The league wants each team to have one road game and one home game for the preseason. As it stands, five teams are home both those weeks (Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Cowboys, Bucs) and four teams are on the road for both (Washington, Panthers, Chiefs, Vikings).

The logic behind the change is twofold.

First, teams now get a chance to practice more with players before being put into a game situation to help replace what was lost in the virtual spring offseason program.

Second, it would also allow more than two full weeks between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season for almost every team. It could reduce the number of players lost week one because of a Covid-19 related quarantine.

Preseason games could be vital to the league this year when it comes to testing and examining all it’s gameday virus related precautions and protocols.

The official announcement from the league is expected Thursday or Friday.

Whenever the NFL does settle on a preseason schedule, all the Bills games can be seen in Rochester on WROC, News 8.

