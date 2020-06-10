NFL considering shortened preseason

The only on field affect on the NFL from Covid-19 is the loss of on field workouts in May and June.

That’s so far. More changes may be coming.

According to Tom Pelissero from NFL.com, the league and the players association is discussing a shortened preseason for 2020. Pelissero emphasizes that nothing is decided and that decision is not close to happening, but the likely scenario is, apparently, for a two game preseason instead of four.

The NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason, per sources.



Nothing finalized or imminent, but multiple team executives informed of talks currently believe they could end up playing two preseason games, rather than four. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2020

The primary reason is to allow more time for… everything.

Players who have missed that offseason practice time would get more reps before having to play in any sort of a game. It is possible players may report earlier than usual for camp to further that practice time.

The league could also work longer with health officials to figure out a protocol for staging games safely.

Discussions between the NFL and NFLPA about this topic and many others are currently ongoing.

The Bills preseason is currently scheduled to start Friday, August 14th with a road game in Baltimore.

All the Bills preseason games can be seen in Rochester on WROC, News 8.