Next week’s Bills game in San Francisco in limbo after county ban

This Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, taken with a fisheye lens, shows an empty Levi’s Stadium before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers and other teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks. County officials issued the directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules take effect Monday and will last for three weeks. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

After new county order, game can't be played in 49ers' stadium.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WROC) — The Bills are set to travel to play the San Francisco 49ers next week on Monday Night Football. The game, however, won’t be played in the 49ers’ stadium.

Santa Clara County, where the 49ers play, issued a ban on contact sports in the county for the next three weeks. Professional sports teams are not exempt.

As a result, the team will seemingly have to find a new place to practice and play for the foreseeable future. The 49ers-Bills game is scheduled for December 7th, well within the ban’s window.

The 49ers released a statement saying that they were aware of the ban and were working with the NFL and other partners to find a solution.

Statement from the San Francisco #49ers: pic.twitter.com/KbH6kcxYD2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 28, 2020

The Bills are one of two teams scheduled to play in San Francisco over the next two weeks. The Washington Football Team is supposed to play the 49ers on December 13th.