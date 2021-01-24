News 8 in KC Saturday: It is time for Stills and Billsmafia arrives

The Bills might not be home, but there was no way BillsMafia was going to sit out their first AFC Championship in nearly three decades.

Thad Brown and Josh Reed discuss the Bills fan invasion, plus a call-up for veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills.

