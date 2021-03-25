New Bills defensive end took amazing, heartbreaking road to NFL

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 01: Efe Obada #94 of the Carolina Panthers during the first half during their game against the Washington Redskins at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Efe Obada has a story like no other NFL player. In many ways.

The newest Buffalo Bill is the first player to use the NFL’s International Pathway program and land on a 53-man roster. That’s the same program that allowed Christian Wade a spot on Buffalo’s practice squad the last two seasons.

That was probably the easiest obstacle Obada had to climb on his path to the NFL. The first was as a childhood victim of human trafficking.

He was born in Nigeria, but at age eight, his mother moved Obada and his sister to the Netherlands. A couple years later, Obada’s mom felt the two siblings would be better off living in London. The stranger who was supposed to care for them never did and the two children were on the street for a couple nights.

They were sheltered by a security guard who noticed them and, eventually, they got back in contact with their mother. She was able to arrange housing with a family friend. However, the remainder of their childhood was spent bouncing from place to place in foster care.

Obada was working in a food warehouse and married at age 22 when he ran into a friend from college who had noticeably bulked up. The friend had gotten into American football and was playing for a team called the London Warriors. Obada quickly impressed and was in a tryout with the Cowboys a year later.

He spent the 2015 season on and off the Cowboys practice squad. The Falcons and Chiefs had Obada in camp during the summer of 2016, but he went without a job in the fall. He signed with the Panthers through the NFL’s (then) new International Pathway program in 2017.

In 2018, Obada finally cracked an NFL 53-man roster and it immediately paid off for Carolina. He had a sack and an interception in his first game.

Last season was a career year for Obada with 5.5 sacks. That’s more than any defender had in Buffalo last year. The Bills announced Obada as a defensive end, but he actually did more damage coming from inside in 2020.

He’s also quite the physical specimen. His wingspan is one inch short of seven feet and he runs the 40 in the low 4.6 range. Both are incredible for defensive linemen. Many of his sacks last season were the result of poor blocks or quarterbacks that scrambled into his lap, but there is quite a bit of clay that can be molded.

Obada’s contract with the Bills is only one year and likely not for much money. The Panthers could have tendered Obada for just over two million dollars as a restricted free agent and retained the ability to match an outside offer. They declined.

With Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, AJ Epenesa and Darryl Johnson already in Buffalo at defensive end, Obada is no lock to make the team.

Of course, he’s already overcome much more difficult situations.