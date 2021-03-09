Mitch Morse agrees to pay cut, giving Bills more salary cap flexibility

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mitch Morse is helping the Bills handle a reduced salary cap in 2021 by reportedly agreeing to take a $2 million dollar pay cut.

The cut is thought to be only against Morse’s base salary for 2021 and could be made up with incentives. Unlike may contract restructures, this adjustment does not push cap charges into a future season. It simply reduces Morse’s cap charge for 2021.

According to Buffalo Kickoff Live analyst and WGR (Buffalo) reporter Sal Capaccio, there was no “ultimatum” given to Morse. He was willing to help the Bills and the contract change was a “mutual” agreement.

According to a league source, there was definitely no ultimatum for Mitch Morse to take a pay cut in order to stay with Bills. He knew the team needed some cap space and wanted to help. Mutual agreement to lower 2021 base salary by $2M, some of which he has a chance to earn back. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 9, 2021

The Bills are now approximately $4 million dollars under the salary cap for 2021, but most public figures regarding each team’s cap situation have a fairly wide margin for error. There have been reports recently that the amount of rollover cap space from 2020 was adjusted and the final 2021 cap number is not yet known.

Regardless, Brandon Beane will almost certainly need to adjust more current contracts in order to improve the Bills for 2021. John Brown, Quinton Jefferson, Vernon Butler and Mario Addison will be the most likely players approached for a contract restructure or an outright release.

The free agent “legal tampering” period begins on Monday and the new league year officially starts next Wednesday on St. Patrick’s Day.