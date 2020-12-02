Milano takes step towards return

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets Receiver Jamison Crowder (82) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Sept. 13, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Matt Milano will return to practice this week. Whether he will also play Monday against the Niners remains to be seen.

The Bills designated Milano for practice this week. He’s missed the last three games on injured reserve. The team will have 21 days to decide if they want to activate the linebacker off IR and back to the roster. He could be activated as soon as this week.

Head coach Sean McDermott would not speculate on Wednesday about the chance Milano plays Monday night.

“Really encouraged with the way that he’s worked, the work he’s put in with our medical team to get back,” McDermott said. “I think today will be a good look-see at where he is. How he comes back tomorrow will be another tell for us also.”

Milano has only played in 5 games this season due to a pec injury suffered week four against the Raiders. He did return to play the Jets and Patriots in weeks 7 and 8, but did not look anywhere near healthy. The Bills decided to put him on injured reserve after that.

The Bills also designated linebacker Tyrel Dodson for return to practice and signed wide receiver Jake Kumerow from the practice squad to the active roster.