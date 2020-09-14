Milano, Edmunds listed as day to day

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano (58) and Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackle New York Jets’ Le’Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Sean McDermott said on Monday that the injuries to starting linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds do not seem that serious.

“They don’t appear to be long term, based on what we know at this point,” McDermott said.

Edmunds injured his shoulder on the play that went for a long Jets touchdown. Milano has a hamstring injury.

McDermott said those two injuries (and those suffered by Tyrel Dodson and Del’Shawn Phillips) all will officially be in the “day to day” category.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier even expressed some optimism about the chances of Milano and Edmunds playing Sunday in Miami.

“It sounds like, based on what Sean said earlier, they’re both going to be back, hopefully, for this ballgame. If we don’t both of them back, we’ll at least have one of them back,” Frazier said.

The Bills got so thin at linebacker, there were discussions on the sideline about a contingency plan if they lost someone else.

“Our players didn’t blink,” Frazier said. “They continued to play hard. That’s what you need when you have a situation like we had yesterday.