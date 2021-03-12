Milano couldn’t leave what Bills (and he) have built

FILE – Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs a play in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Bills’ salary-cap constraints have led starting linebacker Matt Milano to decide he will test free agency next month, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

When the news broke that Matt Milano had signed his new contract, his Bills teammates were all over him with congratulations.

“They were hyped,” Milano told reporters via Zoom on Friday. “I had Tre’Davious (White) Facetiming me. Dion (Dawkins), Micah (Hyde), everybody shouted out to me. It was awesome. Just that alone shows how the culture is crazy there.”

Milano means “crazy” in a good way. It was good enough to probably be the main reason he will remain in Buffalo.

The Bills reached a 4-year agreement with Milano on Thursday that prevented him from reaching free agency. It’s worth anywhere from $41.5 to $44 million, depending on how the fine print is interpreted.

It’s a lot of money for a former 5th round pick who’s made about four million dollars his first four years in the NFL. It’s also a lot less than the $12 or $13 million per year he was projected to make on the open market.

In Buffalo, Milano gets more than just money.

“I told my agent I love Buffalo. I want to be in Buffalo. I love what they got going on there,” Milano said. “It was a fair deal for both sides. The culture that is brewing there is unreal. It’s something I want to be a part of.”

Milano became the third 2017 draft pick to sign a contract extension in the last seven months, joining Dawkins and White.

Along with free agent signings like Hyde and Jordan Poyer, Milano and the 2017 draft picks make up the “original” class of players Sean McDermott brought to Buffalo in his first season as head coach. That class got close to a Super Bowl last season and Milano said he didn’t want to start over somewhere else.

“I want to see it to the finish line.”

He also said the connection with the defensive coaching staff–many of which have been around for all four of his seasons in Buffalo–is something that would be difficult to recreate on a new team with new coaches.

Milano is grateful for the opportunity the Bills gave him and thanked McDermott, Brandon Beane and the Pegulas specifically.

“I just couldn’t pass that over,” he said. “I’ve built great relationships with everybody in Buffalo and I just want to continue to do that. We’re on a winning team. The trajectory is going up. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

After an injury plagued 2020 season, Milano said he feels “better than ever”. He did not need any offseason surgical procedures. He’s looking forward to re-uniting with linebacking partner Tremaine Edmunds and says the duo hasn’t “played their best ball yet”.

When the news broke Thursday afternoon, Milano tweeted out the famous scene from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” where main character Jordan Belfort decides on the spot to remain with his company when a departure seems the far more sensible choice. Belfort is defiant in a not very PG way.

It’s certainly a parallel to Milano’s situation. He might have given up a few million to stay in Buffalo, but like Belfort, Milano just can’t leave the team and culture that he played a big part in creating.

“I just couldn’t see myself somewhere else right now,” he said. “Especially with what we’ve been building the last four years.”

Just like in the movie, no one was happier than all the guys Milano has worked with in Buffalo.