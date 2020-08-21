McDermott sees progress, but still has questions after week one of padded-practices

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches his team from the middle of the field during the fourth day of training camp at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Pool Photographer (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Given the circumstances, Bills head coach Sean McDermott is pleased with how his team looks after the first week of padded-practices.

“I think we know where we are as a team and that’s important. We’ve been off to a fast start because of the short run-up and the players have done a phenomenal job being dialed in, locked in to what we’re doing,” says McDermott. “The process continues in terms of the work that we have to put in. Next week will be a big week for us as a football team. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re not where we need to be so we’ve got a lot of work to do on and off the field to get ourselves ready to go.”

There have been some setbacks. Yesterday, cornerback Josh Norman injured his hamstring. The team is still evaluating the severity.

Fullback Pat DiMarco was out for a fourth-straight day with a neck injury, receiver Robert Foster remains in the concussion protocol, and linebackers AJ Klein and Tremaine Edmunds were added to the injury report with an ankle and hip injury respectively. Tommy Sweeney remains out, who is on the PUP list with a foot injury.

The team already made a change in their punter competition, releasing Kaare Vedvik and signing Lachlan Edwards.

“We felt like it was time to bring in someone else at this point, which is natural in the position battles that we have. We brought in a more veteran player,” says McDermott. “A little different end of the spectrum in terms of where [Corey] Bojorquez is. Lochlan has experience, he’s kicked in the Northeast before. We expect him to come in and add to the competition on our roster and you saw some of that yesterday.”

That’s one of the many situations the Bills still need to figure out in the near future.

Over the next seven days, McDermott hopes to determine whether or not they want Cody Ford to line up at guard or tackle for this season.

“We’re still looking at some things, trying to evaluate and make sure we have a full evaluation and understanding of our situation,” he says. “Both what that would do at the starter level and how it would impact our depth behind those starters. So before we make any final move we’re going to take those factors into consideration.”

The team also continues to monitor the quarterback position, specifically, the three players who sit behind Josh Allen on the depth chart- Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm, and Davis Webb. McDermott says it’s difficult to get his all of his quarterbacks enough reps to evaluate them, but he’s trying.

“All three of [the backups] bring different things to the table and that’s the interesting piece of it. You saw them on the field yesterday and what they were able to do. We had some high moments and we had some moments that we all want back, so I’m encouraged by what they’ve done to this point with a lot of growth ahead yet,” says McDermott. “I’ll be interested to see what unfolds this week.”

The rookies have made a good first impression so far in training camp. Yesterday, AJ Epenesa ran over Brian Winters after the guard’s feet got a little tangled up.

AJ Epenesa just bulldozered Brian Winters on this OLvDL rep today. Highlight of a nice day for the rookie. #Bills pic.twitter.com/4uojGLbRmr — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 20, 2020

Running back Zack Moss has impressed, showing flashes in the receiving game. He also took a lot of snaps yesterday after Devin Singletary fumbled.

“He certainly has shown in the short amount of time that he’s smart, that he’s physical, that he loves football, and he’s willing to be a team player,” says McDermott. “As big of a piece as the running part of it is is the blocking piece. That piece is an important piece in terms of picking up pressure and blitzes and you’ve got to be able to do that as well. He’s done it well to this point.”

And both rookie receivers, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah Hodgins, look like they can make an impact on the team this season and really open up the playbook.

“Both seem very committed to what it takes to become a pro and a good football player at this level and are committed to putting the work in, which is a start,” says McDermott.

The Bills had a light practice today on a day that should have been their second preseason game. They’ll take tomorrow off, then return to the field on Sunday.