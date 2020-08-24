McDermott says some teams being allowed to have fans ‘honestly ridiculous’ and inconsistent

Dolphins will allow 13,000 fans for their home opener against the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — When the Bills begin their season on September 13th against the New York Jets, it will be without fans in the stands. At least for the beginning of the season, the team is not allowed by the state to have any fans in attendance.

That’s not the case for every team around the league.

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they will allow up to 13,000 fans in the stands for their home opener against the Bills.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott doesn’t think that’s right.

“It is what it is. We can control what we can control,” says McDermott. “I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be, on the surface, what appears to be a playing field that’s like that— inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums.”

It’s been a common theme for McDermott throughout the season— controlling the controllables, rolling with the punches.

“But it is what it is. We control what we can control, that’s got to be our mindset. And that’s how we attack that,” he adds.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and safety Micah Hyde agreed with his coach and said that things should be equal.

“I’d like to say it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t affect us. But going into a road environment that’s going to be different across the league,” says Allen. “I think it’s kind of a tough thing to do just as far as game-planning and it’s kind of an unfair advantage.”

“Everybody was doing the same stuff as far as testing and all that stuff, so I think that’s important. Then you come out and a lot of teams are saying no fans for the first three games, fans for the first three, it’s all a mess. I feel like with the NFL they should maybe get on one page,” says Hyde.

How much crowd noise a stadium filled with just 13,000 people is yet to be seen, or rather, heard. But it’s just one more obstacle facing the Bills this season that McDermott and his team will have to jump over.