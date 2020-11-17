McDermott says Morse absence Sunday a ‘coach’s decision’

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Mitch Morse #60 of the Buffalo Bills prepares to snap the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bills center Mitch Morse was ready to go Sunday after missing the previous week with a concussion.

He cleared concussion protocol on Wednesday, practiced in full all week and was active on game day, but didn’t play a down against the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Sean McDermott said Morse was healthy, but made a “coaches decision” not to play him.

“Just felt like for that week, that week being last week, we felt like we had some momentum with the group we had had in when Mitch went down and wanted to take a look at it one more week there,” McDermott said.

When asked, McDermott didn’t say that Morse was “benched” though, nor did he say that Morse was the starter.

“That lineup will be determined every week,” McDermott said.

Instead of Morse on the interior, the Bills went with Jon Feliciano, Brian Winters and Ike Boettger. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll says don’t look too much into Morse’s absence on the line.

“It was early in the game there at New England where we kinda got to that rotation. They played a couple games together and that’s the direction that we decided to go with last game,” Daboll said. “That doesn’t mean anything for next week or the week after that. Just had some continuity going with those guys. They’ve done a good job in there together.”

Morse had not missed a game this season until his injury against the Patriots in week eight.