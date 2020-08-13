McDermott brings stability to Bills after signing extension

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives encouragement from the sideline the first half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — One day after signing a four-year contract extension, Bills head coach Sean McDermott is on cloud nine.

“Woke up this morning, blue skies in Buffalo… where else would you rather be right now?” McDermott said with a smile.

It’s fitting, that he echoes Hall-of-Famer Marv Levy’s signature catchphrase, as McDermott has given the Bills the stability they’ve searched for since Levy retired. McDermott is the first head coach to sign an extension with the Bills since Dick Jauron in 2008, who was fired the next year.

“The reason I came here, the reason we work every day is to bring a world championship to this team and this city and our fanbase,” says McDermott.

That stability benefits the entire organization, including Josh Allen, who’s had the same head coach and offensive coordinator throughout his short NFL career.

“Me being able to relay messages from Coach McDermott to the players, I really think the quarterback is an extension of the head coach and the offensive coordinator,” says Allen. “So to have that relationship with both of them that I do, it’s been super, super helpful.”

McDermott says what he’s most proud of during his time in Buffalo is how the perception of the franchise around the league has changed.

“When other coaches talk about how your team plays, how hard they play, how tough they are, how resilient they are, and that’s some of the things that we hear now as a staff when we go to the combine,” he says. “To me, that brings us great joy.”

Now that McDermott is locked-up, the next job for owners Terry and Kim Pegula? Getting GM Brandon Beane extended long-term as well.

“Brandon has done a phenomenal job and I can’t envision myself working with any other GM,” says McDermott.

The Bills inked another cornerstone of their franchise, extending left tackle Dion Dawkins with a four-year contract.

The Bills have all the pieces in place to compete for a Super Bowl like McDermott wants. Now, it’s up to the team to go out and prove it this season.