Mario Addison ready to make an impact (and sack Cam Newton) in year 10

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Rushing the quarterback is a young man’s game.

Just don’t tell Mario Addison.

The ten-year veteran will be 33 years-old when he plays his first game with the Bills this season. But Addison is still playing the best football of his career.

Addison recorded at least nine sacks each of the past four seasons. His first five years in the league he had just 16 sacks total.

He’s already been turning heads as training camp starts up.

“[The younger players] see an older guy like me coming off the edge, flying. They’re like ‘wow, he still can move,'” says Addison.

Fellow newcomer Quinton Jefferson may not be a rookie, but he too has been impressed with the way Addison has maintained his production.

“For an old guy, he can move. I told him one time, ‘you old, but you coming off that edge’. Just watching him work, picking his brain, how he goes about rushing the passer, and some of the moves he uses. It’s pretty dope just to watch him every day,” says Jefferson. “I see the work he puts in and I see why he was able to play so long at a high level. Ten years in, he’s still playing and moving like a young guy. It’s good to see how he takes care of his body.”

Addison has been with the Panthers since the 2012 season and got interested in joining the Bills after the two teams had joint practices last year during training camp.

“I kind of peaked over there and saw how they were dominating our d-line in Carolina and having fun doing it. I was like, ‘that’s a group I’d love to be a part of,'” says Addison. “I learned about these guys through Zoom meetings but when I actually got out here and ran around and had fun with these guys, I realized I did have high expectations for this group. When I actually got out and balled with them, these guys are off the charts.”

Addison is reuniting with Sean McDermott who was the defensive coordinator in Carolina from 2011-16.

“I’ve been playing in this same system since 2012… it feels good. It feels at home to be able to go back into the same system that you’ve been playing the majority of your career,” says Addison. “It’s good to have familiarity in the system because I don’t have to alter anything that I’ve been doing in my whole career.”

Joining the Bills also gives Addison a chance to do something he’s never done before— sack Cam Newton.

The two were teammates in Carolina for over seven years. Addison was asked today if he was looking forward to playing the Patriots, where Newton signed this offseason. He made sure to straighten up his beard to look good before giving his answer.

“Hell yeah!” he exclaimed. “I’ve got to add Cam to my sack list. I’ve been playing alongside him multiple years. At practice, I couldn’t get too close to him so now it’s time for me to capitalize on Cam Newton whenever I get the chance.”

Addison led the Panthers in sacks each of the past four seasons. That might be a little bit tougher to do in Buffalo, where the team has so many different weapons to through at opposing quarterbacks.

“The coaches are going to put the best players out there that are going to make the team successful. One thing about this d-line, we’ve got depth. The 1’s are good, the 2’s are good, the 3’s are good. The coaches are doing a great job with mixing everybody up with each other,” says Addison. “Everybody is a pass-rusher on this d-line. That’s a great feeling. I’m already feeling at home with the guys I’ve been rolling with and I’ve damn near rolled with everybody so far.”

He loves the competition in practice and says that he enjoys watching his teammates make good moves and wants to match them.

“We’re always going to push each other. That’s the name of the game- compete, compete, compete and make each other better. They make me elevate my game and I make a couple guys elevate their game. I like it that way,” he says.

The competition isn’t the only thing that Addison likes about Buffalo. Like many players, Addison raves about the culture that McDermott has created around the team and in the locker room.

“It’s different. It’s family. There’s no selfishness at all. We need one another to influence each other, push each other. It’s fun, we actually have fun here. It’s about football and it’s about winning, we’re here to win. But at the same time, here, they make it fun to come to work,” says Addison. “Coach McDermott does a great job letting the guys be themselves and I love that about here.”

Comfortability, competition, family— if Addison was looking for a place to continue his strong play late into his career, it looks like he’s found it in Buffalo.