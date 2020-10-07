Levi Wallace heads to IR, five others miss practice with injuries

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Cornerback Levi Wallace #39 of the Buffalo Bills lies on the field after he was hurt on a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on October 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bills defeated the Raiders 30-23. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills cornerback Levi Wallace will be out at least three weeks as he has been placed on the injured reserve with an ankle injury. Wallace injured his ankle in the first half of last week’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Josh Norman replaced Wallace in the starting lineup and forced a key fumble in the second half.

In a corresponding move, former UB Bull Cam Lewis was signed from the practice squad. The cornerback played in the first three games for the Bills while Norman was on the IR with a hamstring injury.

Wallace is not the only concern for the Bills on the injury front. Linebacker Matt Milano missed practice with a pec injury. On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott called both Wallace and Milano “week-to-week”.

Other players to miss practice with injury were CB Tre’Davious White (back), WR John Brown (calf), G Cody Ford (groin), and WR/KR Andre Roberts (ankle).

WR Cole Beasley (foot), RB Zack Moss (toe), LB Del’Shawn Phillip (quad), and G Brian Winters (knee) were all limited. DE Jerry Hughes got a rest day.

QB Josh Allen was listed on the injury report with a left shoulder injury but was a full participant in practice.

The Bills might get an extra week to heal up as this week’s game against the Titans is in jeopardy after two more Titans tested positive today for COVID-19. 12 Titans players and 10 personnel members have tested positive in the last two weeks. Their game against the Steelers was postponed.