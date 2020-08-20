Lachlan Edwards’ unique football journey brings him to Buffalo

JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 27: New York Jets Punter Lachlan Edwards (4) punts during the game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — New Bills punter Lachlan Edwards made it to the NFL by accident.

Sure, there was a lot of work that went into his journey. But it all started by chance one summer in Australia.

“I was going to college in Australia, originally,” says Edwards, who attended the University of Ballarat. “We got bored one summer and found an American football at my buddy’s house. We went down to the field and started throwing it. Back then, I couldn’t really throw, so we just started punting it. I played Australian football and that’s how we move the ball. So I started punting it and one of my professors was driving by and he was a native from Connecticut.”

That professor, Scott Talpey, ended up changing the trajectory of his life.

The long-story short of Lachlan Edwards' NFL journey is that he found a football at a friend's house and now he's on the Bills.



He can tell you the full version. #Bills pic.twitter.com/Be6BKSKbrp — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) August 20, 2020

“He pulled over and came and had a chat with me. He asked if I played at one of the local teams and I kind of laughed at him and said no. He put me in the right direction and I started making some Youtube clips, sending it around to some colleges,” says Edwards. “This was around December of 2012 and by July 2013, I was landing in Houston going to Sam Houston State.”

Edwards averaged 42.8 yards per punt as a Bearkat. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2016 draft by the New York Jets.

He was the team’s punter every game the last four years and holds a career net average of 40.2 yards per punt. Last season was his best in that category, finishing the season with an average of 41.6 yards per punt. That placed him 12th in the NFL. Current Bills punter Corey Bojorquez finished with an average of 37.7 net yards per punt, good for 24th in the league.

Edwards’ numbers were certainly good enough to keep him around in New York, however the front office had other ideas.

“It’s just the way it is. It’s a business. Especially with new people coming in the building, you’re not always everyone’s cup of tea,” says Edwards. “There’s no real bad blood there, it is what it is.”

Coming from East Rutherford, New Jersey to Orchard Park, Edwards will be no stranger to punting in adverse, windy weather conditions.

“If you can punt in the Northeast you can punt anywhere,” says Edwards. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be here and if I can make it stick I’d love to be here.

Now, Edwards will turn his attention to the punting battle against Bojorquez and try and unseat the New Mexico alum who has been with the Bills since 2018.

While he may have picked up the sport by chance, winning the training camp battle will not come quite as easy.