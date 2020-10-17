Knox out vs. Chiefs, White and Milano ‘looked good’ in practice Friday

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball after a catch against the New York Jets at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. Bills beat the Jets 27 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills tight end Dawson Knox is out for Monday night’s matchup with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Saturday. There was no further indication on the other injured players, other than McDermott saying “we’ll see.”

Cornerback Tre’Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano practiced in full Friday for the first time this week. Both were limited in practiced Thursday and missed the game against the Titans.

“I thought they looked good,” said McDermott. “We’ll see what they look like today as we move forward.”

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds took a step backwards Friday on the injury report and was limited in practice with his shoulder injury after not being on the report on Thursday. Edmunds was in a non-contact jersey. However, McDermott says that the move was more precautionary in nature.

“It’s a situation where the nature of the injury is it gets sore after games, some more than others because of the nature of the game. We’ve just got to manage it continuing probably through the next few weeks, maybe for the remainder of the season,” said McDermott. “It’s just managing it the best we can each week.”

The rest of the key players include wide receiver John Brown, running back Zack Moss, and offensive guard Quinton Spain, who all missed Tuesday’s game against the Titans. Brown and Moss were full participants in practice on Friday, while Spain was limited.

After the unique situation against the Titans and the disappointing loss, McDermott says the team has done a good job responding this week in practice and moving on to the Chiefs.

“We turned the page. That was a couple of days ago now. I really think our guys have done a good job of turning the page and being focused on the task at hand, intentional about correcting the areas we have to get corrected, and adjusting where we need to adjust,” said McDermott.