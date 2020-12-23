Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 4th time this year

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 19: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is hugged by teammates offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) and center Jon Feliciano (76) as they celebrate clinching a division with with a win over the Denver Broncos after a game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High on December 19, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Allen is only player this season to win the honor four times

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The awards and recognition just keep coming in for Josh Allen.

On Saturday, the Bills won the AFC East for the first time in 25 years. On Monday, Allen was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. And on Wednesday, Allen was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Allen earned the honors for his four-touchdown performance in the Bills’ division-clinching 48-19 win over the Broncos on Saturday. Allen became just the fifth player in league history to throw for at least 350 yards with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

“Josh is an extremely driven young man, he works hard. Football is important to him. His level of play is important to him as well,” said head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday. “I think when you have that foundation, that’s from his family. He’s been raised by a great family and great parents. I think when you have that, you’ve got a good foundation of which you can build on.”

This is the sixth time in Allen’s career that he has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The only player in franchise history to earn Offensive Player of the Week more times in his career is Jim Kelly, who earned the honor ten times.

Allen previously won the award for his performances in the team’s Week 2 win at Miami, Buffalo’s Week 9 win against Seattle, and after their Week 13 win at San Francisco.

“There’s a lot of hard work that’s gone into those awards and those guys that got recognized,” said McDermott about Allen’s award, as well as the Bills’ five Pro Bowl players. “I think that comes with good play and it comes with winning, so it’s good to be recognized. But at the same time, we have to keep moving forward. I just love how the team supports those guys. They’re good guys, they work hard. None of those awards were earned by themselves on their own.”

Allen is the only player this season to earn Player of the Week honors four times this season. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has earned the honor in the NFC three times this season.

Earning the award four times in a season is typically followed by MVP honors.

Players who won at least 4 Offensive Player of Week awards in same season.

✅indicates player also named league MVP.

You'll notice a pattern.



2020 Josh Allen

2019 Lamar✅

2015 Cam✅

2007 Brady✅

2006 Tomlinson✅

2004 Peyton✅, Culpepper

1998 Davis✅

1997 Sanders✅#BillsMafia — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 23, 2020

On most major sportsbooks, Allen has the third-best odds to win the league’s MVP award. Patrick Mahomes is a substantial favorite for MVP, followed by Aaron Rodgers.

The record for most times winning a Player of the Week award in a single season is five times.

Josh Allen is now one POTW award from tying the all-time record. https://t.co/6Lp4lDwT8v — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) December 23, 2020

That’ll be one final goal to reach for before he tries to earn even bigger recognition in the playoffs.