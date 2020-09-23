Josh Allen continues to prove the doubters wrong

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Teammates impressed with his ability to not let critics get to him

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ever since he came into the NFL, Josh Allen has dealt with probably more than his fair share of criticism from both NFL player and pundit alike.

His teammates have been impressed with the way Allen has navigated the storm. For anyone who still wants to trash the Bills quarterback, Devin Singletary offers a surprising piece of advice.

“Keep the hate coming because it’s only going to motivate him to go his hardest,” says the Bills running back. “My advice to them would be to keep it coming.”

“You say impressed, that’s a good word to use,” says Jordan Poyer on Allen dealing with all of the difficulties he’s had to face. “It’s crazy you see all the Josh Allen naysayers say this, that, or the other, the dude continues to come out and ball every week.”

“Balling out” would be an understatement. Allen leads the league in passing yards, has thrown seven touchdowns and not interceptions. He was named AFC’s offensive player of the week for his 400-yard performance against the Dolphins.

“There’s always going to be people who tell you you’re not any good or you can’t do this, can’t do that,” says Allen. “I was a guy that had no offers out of high school. I didn’t let that get to me. I put my head down and I worked. I trust the guys around me and I just try to be the best leader I can be for the Buffalo Bills, the best player on the field, the best teammate on the field.”

“You’re a competitor, if you have anything about you, it’s going to fuel you,” adds Singletary. “You want to prove those guys wrong day in and day out.”

“Take all the stuff off the field and kind of block it out and come out every Sunday and ball out. You can’t say enough about the guy,” says Poyer.

Allen did get a question on Wednesday about facing Jalen Ramsey again. When the now-Rams cornerback was with the Jaguars, he called Allen trash in a magazine article right after the Bills drafted him. Allen said all that stuff was “long ago” and not a factor on Sunday. He added we’re focused on just one job, getting a win.